PAYNESVILLE -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team got blanked by River Lakes on Thursday, falling 4-0 in Paynesville behind a trio of second-period goals.

After a scoreless first period, Aubrey Griffin opened the scoring for the Stars (8-2-1) at the 2:14 mark, and then Kianna Roescke added another just over a minute later. Jordyn Bebus tacked on another goal at the 4:22 mark to open a three-goal spread in 2:08 of game time.

Paige Blattner tacked on one more for good measure midway through the third period, bringing the game to its final score.

The Stars put up an eye-popping 75 shots on goal, including a 25-2 advantage in the first period and a 32-5 blitz in the second. The Lumberjacks managed 12 shots on goal.

Nettie Kimble kept busy all night, finishing with 71 saves and a .947 save percentage for BHS. Kaydence Roeske was a perfect 12-for-12 in net for River Lakes.

Now 0-11, Bemidji will try to score its first win at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, when it hosts Crookston at First National Rink.





River Lakes 4, Bemidji 0

RL 0 3 1 -- 4

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, RL, Griffin (Demming, McDonagh), 2:14; 2, RL, Ki. Roeske (unassisted), 3:21; 3, RL, Bebus (Haines, Lemke), 4:22.

Third period -- 4, RL, Plattner (Lemke), 9:48.

Goalies (shots-saves) -- BHS, Kimble (71-75); RL, Ka. Roeske (12-12).