BEMIDJI -- Wyatt Mattfield hung two goals on River Lakes as the Bemidji High School boys hockey team blanked the visitors 4-0 at First National Rink on Thursday night.

Mattfield was one of three Lumberjacks to tally two points. Wylee Gladen notched a goal and an assist, while Tate Hammitt totaled two assists. Ethan Maish also scored for BHS.

Tanner Rebischke stopped all 11 shots that came his way in net to post the first shutout for Bemidji since he blanked Rogers in his first varsity start on Dec. 13, 2019.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and improved the Lumberjacks to 3-8 on the season. The Stars fell to 2-4-2 with the loss.

The Jacks dominated in puck possession and outshot River Lakes 51-11 for the contest, including 15-2 in a scoreless first period.

Mattfield finally broke through for the first goal at 1:05 of the second period. The sophomore scored on a backhander after a Stars turnover.

Gladen roofed a shot past goaltender Josh Venable six minutes later to push the lead to 2-0.

BHS outshot River Lakes 34-7 through the first two periods, and didn't stop during the final frame.

Only 38 seconds into the third, Mattfield buried a wrister for the power-play goal and a 3-0 advantage.

A delayed penalty moments later ultimately resulted in a goal for Ethan Maish that sealed a 4-0 victory.

Venable totaled 47 saves on a busy night for the Stars netminder.

The Jacks held the visitors 0-for-4 on the power play while finishing 1-for-2 on the advantage themselves.

Bemidji will continue its homestand with a Monday night matchup with Roseau that’s set for 6 p.m. on Feb. 22.

Bemidji 4, River Lakes 0

RL 0 0 0 -- 0

BHS 0 2 2 -- 4

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BHS, Mattfield (unassisted), 1:05; 2, BHS, Gladen (Hammitt), 7:04.

Third period -- 3, BHS, Mattfield (Gladen, Hammitt), 0:38, PP; 4, BHS, Maish (unassisted), 2:20.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (11-11); RL, Venable (47-51).