BLOOMINGTON -- The Western Collegiate Hockey Association continues to honor 70 years of men’s hockey history this season with the selection of its all-decade honorees for the 1990s.

Minnesota’s Mike Crowley and North Dakota’s Dean Blais were named Player and Coach of the Decade, respectively.

Joining Crowley on the All-Decade Team at defenseman was North Dakota’s Nick Naumenko. The forwards selected were UND’s Greg Johnson, Minnesota’s Brian Bonin and Colorado College’s Brian Swanson. North Dakota’s Karl Goehring was tabbed as goaltender.

Crowley is one of only two blue-liners to win a league scoring title in WCHA history. As team captain in 1996-97, he totaled 42 points from five goals and 37 assists in league play to share the title, joining former Gopher Lou Nanne as the only defensemen to accomplish the feat.

A native of Bloomington, Crowley won Minnesota Mr. Hockey at Bloomington Jefferson High School in 1994 before earning All-WCHA honors three times and All-American status twice.

Blais coached North Dakota from 1994-2004 and led the team to two national championships (1997, 2000) and a runner-up finish (2001). He won three of his four WCHA regular season championships and one of his two league postseason titles in the 1990s.

A native of International Falls, Blais was honored with the Spencer Penrose Award as national coach of the year in 1997 and 2000 and captured WCHA Coach of the Year honors four times between his stops at North Dakota and Omaha (1996-97, 1998-99, 2000-01, 2010-11).

As the oldest league in college hockey, the WCHA will continue to celebrate seven decades of history during the 2020-21 season. The honorees were selected by a panel of WCHA staff and media members who have covered the league.

WCHA 1990s All-Decade Team

Name, Pos., School, Years, Hometown, Stats

Greg Johnson, F, North Dakota, 1989-93, Thunder Bay, Ont., 74 G/198 A/272 Pts

Brian Bonin, F, Minnesota, 1992-96, White Bear Lake, Minn., 100 G/116 A/216 Pts

Brian Swanson, F, Colorado College, 1995-99, Eagle River, Alaska, 88 G/144 A/232 Pts

Mike Crowley, D, Minnesota, 1994-97, Bloomington, Minn., 37 G/120 A/157 Pts

Nick Naumenko, D, North Dakota, 1992-96, Chicago, 38 G/102 A/140 Pts

Karl Goehring, G, North Dakota, 1997-2001, Apple Valley, Minn., 118 Gms/.918 Sv. Pct./2.23 GAA