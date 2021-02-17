At this point, the Minnesota Wild are willing to try anything in search of success on the power play, including parking a truck in front of the net.

Oh wait. That’s just Jordan Greenway.

Affectionately nicknamed “The Big Rig” by his teammates, the 24-year-old winger currently leads the Wild with 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists). More importantly, Greenway has started to lean into his 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame for the first time in his career.

“There’s a lot of positives for me in using my body and being physical,” Greenway said. “It’s hard to do on a night-to-night basis. That’s something I’ve been working on. I think I’ve found a way to do it more consistently than I have maybe in the past.”

That willingness to be physical is why coach Dean Evason has moved Greenway to the No. 1 power play for the foreseeable future. Again, the Wild are willing to try anything with an abysmal 3-for-45 power-play success rate this season, and maybe something as simple as having Greenway stand in front of the net can translate to success.

“He’s deserving of getting an opportunity to play there,” Evason said. “His game has to be doing exactly what he’s done. When he gets pucks down low, (he needs to) hang on to them, hold people off. And when the puck gets to somebody else, he has to get his butt to the front of the net. If he does that, not only will he have success, our power play will have success, and in turn the team will have success.”

Asked how he can help the power play have success, Greenway’s answer perfectly encapsulates how much better he understands his role this season.

“The real simple answer is to just stand in front of the goalie,” Greenway said. “We haven’t had the success we’ve wanted. It’s definitely not been enough for us. We have to find ways to score and have more of a positive outcome.”

NHL debut

As frustrating as Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Kings in Los Angeles was for the Wild, they got a lift from rookie defenseman Calen Addison. He showcased his puck skills over the 60 minutes of play while skating alongside veteran defenseman Ryan Suter.

“We thought he was real good and real poised and real calm,” Evason said. “We thought he conducted himself extremely well.”

Addison said he tried his best to soak in the moment despite the result.

“Just to step foot on that ice for the first time was the best moment of my life, for sure,” Addison said after the game. “Just thankful they put me in tonight. I had the time of my life, for sure.”

Magic number

When the Wild have scored three goals or more in a game this season, they are 6-1-0. When they score two goals or less, they are 0-5-0. Needless to say, the Wild have a benchmark to shoot for heading into Thursday’s game against the Ducks in Anaheim.

“We are a better team when we have that aggressive forecheck and have some offensive zone time and hang on to pucks,” winger Marcus Foligno said after Tuesday’s shutout loss. “It’s the first game back after a long break. We can’t sulk on this. We have to look forward to the next game, and the goals will come.”