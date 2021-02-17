BEMIDJI -- As losses pile up for the Bemidji High School girls hockey team -- Tuesday’s being a 3-1 defeat to Fergus Falls at First National Rink -- the Lumberjacks are leaning on their seniors to find meaning in a year marred by the loss column.

“There’s no question. Both Lex and Nettie have been looked to,” BHS head coach Mike Johnson said of defenseman Lexi Leitner and goalie Nettie Kimble. “Even last year’s seniors knew that, in a tough situation, Nettie’s is probably the first player on the ice (to look to), and then Lex. … It hasn’t been just this year that it’s their team.”

Tuesday’s loss dropped Bemidji to 0-10 on the season. All 10 games have been multi-goal defeats, though Tuesday’s two-goal difference was as close as the Jacks have held since game No. 2.

“They know it’s their team, and they’re the senior leaders,” Johnson said. “They’re getting a little frustrated, I think. Tonight was a little better, I suppose. We were in it, and it ended up being 3-1. It’s no fun giving up five or six goals a game.”

No, BHS isn’t striking fear into opponents right now, and the ultimate goal of a state tournament appearance feels about as close as Pluto. But Leitner and Kimble are making sure their senior seasons don’t go to waste.

“All of the (younger girls) are super fun,” Leitner said. “They do all work really hard, so it’s super fun playing with them, with their effort of giving 100%. … This team is super young, but as we grow up, we will improve.”

In the fall, the two were in a similar role. Leitner and Kimble were again the lone seniors on the girls tennis team -- but they posted a dominant 11-2 record as No. 1 doubles partners for a program that went 13-1 and won the section championship. Wins have been harder to find this winter.

“(The transition) is difficult, but we know what winning feels like,” Kimble said. “We know how to be good role models, keep a positive attitude and lead the girls through. (We want to) show them what varsity time is and give them the experience.”

On the ice Tuesday, Maddie Hulter got Fergus Falls (5-4-1) on the board at the 6:52 mark of the first period, scoring off a rebound to hand the visitors a 1-0 lead. The score held firm into the intermission despite a mad scramble at the opposite crease in the final minutes, in which Bemidji had chances to bury the equalizer before the chance was whisked away.

Piper Andrews terrorized BHS in the second period with an abundance of close-range shots, but she met her match in Kimble, who finished the night with 22 saves and was a perfect 9-for-9 in the middle stanza.

The Otters still carried a slim 1-0 advantage into the third period, but they doubled it at the 5:20 mark when Ellie Andersen scored top shelf.

Leitner cut it back to 2-1 three minutes later, lifting a wrister into the top corner off assists from Mya Lundeen and Bella Webb. But Andrews finally found her goal at 6:28 on a breakaway with a defender draped all over for the game’s final goal.

Despite a familiar loss, Johnson reiterated that this season’s rebuild goes through its veterans.

“They’re two key components to our team,” he said. “Other than Lex’s six years of varsity experience and Nettie’s five, we really don’t have a lot of varsity experience in the locker room. But each game we’re playing this year, we’re getting that experience. I felt that it really showed tonight, that we’re growing as a team.”

Bemidji is back on the ice at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, for a rematch against River Lakes in St. Cloud. The Stars won the season opener against BHS by a 5-3 score on Jan. 14.

“Obviously it’s not ideal losing the first 10 games, but we just have to keep looking forward,” Leitner said. “We don’t look back.”

“I love the sport of hockey. It’s always such a positive thing in my life,” Kimble added. “We’ve just got to be strong, model what we want and keep positive.”





Fergus Falls 3, Bemidji 1

FF 1 0 2 -- 3

BHS 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, FF, Hulter (Goepferd), 6:52.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, FF, Andersen (unassisted), 5:20; 3, BHS, Leitner (Lundeen, Webb), 8:10; 4, FF, Andrews (unassisted), 10:32.

Goalies (shots-saves) -- BHS, Kimble (22-25); FF, Jyrkas (16-17).