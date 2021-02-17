MOORHEAD -- A pair of third-period goals broke a 1-1 tie and sunk the Bemidji High School boys hockey team in a 3-2 road loss to Moorhead on Tuesday night.

The Lumberjacks (2-8) leveled the score with a second-period strike from Colten Pickett before the Spuds (5-4-1) tallied twice in the third period to put the game away.

Justin Stalboerger opened the score with barely a minute remaining in the first period to hand the home team a 1-0 intermission lead.

Four minutes into the middle frame, Pickett tied the game at 1-all, a score that stood until the third period.

Aaron Reierson buried the go-ahead goal for Moorhead at the 4:39 mark in the final frame. Max Dronen netted the eventual game-winner five minutes later.

Connor Savard took advantage of a late power-play opportunity and cut the deficit to 3-2 with 54 seconds left on the clock, but the Spuds held on for the win.

Tanner Rebischke totaled 35 saves on 38 shots for BHS. Moorhead’s Will Kunka stopped 21 of 23 shots.

Bemidji converted on one of three power plays while holding the Spuds scoreless on their one opportunity.

Having played seven of their first 10 games on the road, the Lumberjacks will host seven of their final eight games at First National Rink, beginning with a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 18, against River Lakes.

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 2

BHS 0 1 1 -- 2

MHD 1 0 2 -- 3

First period -- 1, MHD, Stalboerger (Lindberg, Ness), 15:56.

Second period -- 2, BHS, Pickett (Gladen, Mattfield), 3:46.

Third period -- 3, MHD, Reierson (Bentz), 4:39; 4, MHD, Dronen (Gramer, Schiller), 9:10; 5, BHS, Savard (Declusin), 16:04, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (35-38); Kunka (21-23).