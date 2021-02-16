BLOOMINGTON -- The Western Collegiate Hockey Association men’s league revealed the format for its 2021 postseason tournament on Tuesday.

The WCHA tournament will begin March 12-14 with four best-of-three quarterfinal series that will be followed by a four-team, single-elimination championship weekend at the site of the highest remaining seed March 19-20.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season will host quarterfinal series. The four winning teams will then play single-game semifinals on March 19 with the winners advancing to the championship game on March 20.

As usual, the winner of the tournament will receive the WCHA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

This year’s tournament format has been altered slightly from years past.

Normally the semifinals are best-of-three series and are hosted by the highest remaining seeds. Since 2017, the tournament has typically been played over three weekends and at campus sites. The WCHA elected to use the March 5-6 weekend for teams to reschedule regular-season games postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

All WCHA playoff games will be live streamed on FloHockey.tv.