A bit of a turn-back-the-clock episode of The Rink Live podcast with Mick Hatten and Jess Myers. Hatten and Myers discuss the weekends for the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State men's hockey teams, take a look at the conference races for the Big Ten and NCHC, take a look at the NCAA Division I tournament picture and throw in some Minnesota boys hockey talk in this episode.
RELATED STORIES:
- SCSU plans on outdoor practice for Tuesday at Haws Park after helping with COP House Hockey
- If the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament started tomorrow, here's our field of 16
- Kyle Oen of Vintage Minnesota Hockey discusses good, bad, ugly jerseys, reproducing old jerseys and the history on his website
This season, sign up for The Rink Live newsletter to get the best hockey stories from across the region delivered to your inbox!
For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your top-shelf destination for regional hockey coverage. Situated in the country's premiere hockey footprint, skate on over for exclusive content and the latest in college, USHL and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications' network of newspapers also enjoy access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.