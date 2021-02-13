MADISON, Wis. -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team killed seven penalties, but it couldn’t stop No. 1 Wisconsin at even strength in a 7-0 road loss on Saturday afternoon.

The Badgers (11-2-1) outshot the Beavers (2-12-2) by a 36-6 margin in a one-sided affair to complete the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series sweep.

Sophie Shirley and Grace Shirley each tallied two goals to lead Wisconsin.

BSU held the Badgers to one goal in the first period off the stick of Makenna Webster six minutes into the contest.

Sophie Shirley and Lacey Eden extended the lead to 3-0 by the end of the second period.

Wisconsin erupted for four goals in the third period, with Sophie Shirley adding another, Grace Shirley netting two and Delaney Drake notching one.

Kerigan Dowhy was saddled with the loss in net. The senior allowed four goals on 27 shots in nearly 44 minutes of action. Freshman Hannah Hogenson entered in relief and conceded three goals on nine shots over the final 16 minutes.

Kennedy Blair posted her second shutout of the weekend with her six-save outing.

Bemidji State held the Badgers scoreless on seven power-play chances while coming up empty on its lone advantage.

The Beavers will close out the regular season with four straight home games, beginning with a two-game set against Minnesota. The series will begin at 6:07 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, with the finale scheduled for 3:07 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.

No. 1 Wisconsin 7, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

UW 1 2 4 -- 7

First period -- 1, UW, Webster (Watts, Bowlby), 6:08.

Second period -- 2, UW, S. Shirley (Pettet), 8:12; 3, UW, Eden (unassisted), 13:34.

Third period -- 4, UW, G. Shirley (Greig, Wheeler), 3:57; 5, UW, S. Shirley (Watts, Edwards), 9:18; 6, UW, G. Shirley (Buchbinder, Wheeler), 10:51; 7, UW, Drake (Eden, Curl), 13:06.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (23-27), Hogenson (6-9); UW, Blair (6-6).