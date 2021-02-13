THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team was all square with Thief River Falls until the final 75 seconds on Friday, ultimately slipping into a 4-2 road loss.

Ethan Maish had the game’s opening goal for BHS (2-7) with just seconds remaining in the first period. With 17 seconds before the intermission, Maish fired a shot past TRF goalie Josh Berzinski and got the Lumberjacks in front. Wylee Gladen earned an assist on the play.

However, the Prowlers (4-4-1) took back the lead in the second period behind a pair of goals themselves. Isaiah Villarreal tied things up at 8:05, and then Jaxon Brouse had the go-ahead strike at 10:08 on the power play.

In never-say-die fashion, Connor Savard tallied an unassisted equalizer for Bemidji at the 12:21 mark of the third period. But Thief River Falls captured back the win in the final two minutes, going ahead with 1:15 left on Kaden Bakken’s goal and putting the nail in the coffin via Brendan Bottem’s power-play score 53 seconds later.

Tanner Rebischke made 24 saves on 28 shots for BHS on the night. Berzinski was 29-for-31 between the pipes on the other end.

The power-play units factored into the final, as well, as the Jacks finished 0-for-2 while the Prowlers were 2-for-4.

Bemidji will return to the ice at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, to challenge Moorhead, the defending Section 8AA champs, on the road.





Thief River Falls 4, Bemidji 2

BHS 1 0 1 -- 2

TRF 0 2 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, BHS, Maish (Gladen), 16:43.

Second period -- 2, TRF, Villarreal (Biermaier, Dalzell), 8:05; 3, TRF, Brouse (Bakken, Johnson), 10:08, PP.

Third period -- 4, BHS, Savard (unassisted), 12:21; 5, TRF, Bakken (Dalzell), 15:45; 6, TRF, Bottem (Bakken, Biermaier), 16:38, PP.

Goalies (shots-saves) -- BHS, Rebischke (24-28); TRF, Berzinski (29-31).