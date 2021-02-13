BEMIDJI -- A six-game unbeaten streak was snapped in a 5-1 loss for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team to Northern Michigan at the Sanford Center on Friday night.

Entering the third period trailing 1-0, the No. 17 Beavers conceded four goals in the final frame and suffered their first loss since Jan. 7.

“We self-destructed in the third period,” head coach Tom Serratore said.

BSU (7-5-3) needed to kill a seven-minute penalty early in the third period. A minor against the Wildcats (6-11-0) offset two minutes of the penalty, but the visitors still managed to come away with a 4-on-4 goal and a power-play goal to extend the lead to 3-0.

A pair of shorthanded goals pushed the margin to 5-0. Tyler Kirkup’s goal with five minutes left ended the shutout, but proved to be too little too late.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a seven-minute penalty as a coach,” Seratore said. “And then we get a little break where they get a penalty. … It relieves a little bit of the pressure right there, and then they score a 4-on-4 goal. We just never recovered.”

Zach Driscoll made 17 saves on 22 shots before getting pulled, a rare occurrence for the senior netminder. Freshman Gavin Enright made his first collegiate appearance in relief and stopped three shots.

The BSU power play never found its groove, finishing the night 0-for-6. NMU finished 1-for-3 on the man advantage, with the eventual game-winner arriving during the aforementioned 4-on-4 situation.

Following a scoreless opening frame, Andre Ghantous teed up Joseph Nardi in the slot for the one-timer goal only 81 seconds into the second period.

Bemidji State was without its leading goal scorer after Hank Sorensen delivered a cringeworthy hit on Owen Sillinger four minutes into the second period. Sorensen was ejected from the game, but not before Sillinger’s teammates took exception to the hit and the teams tussled behind the NMU cage. Sillinger was helped off the ice and did not return to the game.

After coming to his brother’s defense, Lukas Sillinger served two minutes for cross-checking on the play before BSU had three minutes on the man advantage. The Wildcats killed the penalty, and three others in the period, to keep the Beavers off the scoreboard.

“We didn’t have a very good net presence,” Serratore said of the power play. “We’ve just got to get our nose dirty a little bit too. We didn’t get our nose dirty tonight.”

Early third-period penalties proved to be a back-breaker.

Lukas Sillinger simultaneously garnered a five-minute major for head contact and a two-minute minor for elbowing, handing Northern Michigan seven minutes of power-play time.

An NMU penalty negated two minutes of the advantage, but Brandon Schultz struck during the 4-on-4 by tapping in the eventual winning goal.

Back to full strength a minute later, the Wildcats’ AJ Vanderbeck fired from the high slot for a power-play goal that made it 3-0.

A BSU power-play chance later in the period yielded shorthanded goals by Northern Michigan’s Andre Ghantous and Garrett Klee.

Kirkup struck directly off a faceoff win for the Beavers’ lone goal with 4:48 to play to brighten an otherwise lackluster period.

The teams combined for 38 penalty minutes on 12 penalties.

Rico DiMatteo totaled 20 saves on 21 shots in the win for Northern Michigan.

“Right now, (the team) just needs to sleep on this and we’ll worry about it tomorrow,” Serratore said. “We’ve got an uphill battle. Tonight was a one-sided game.”

The Beavers will look to avenge the defeat at 6:07 p.m. Saturday in the series finale.

An announced crowd of 90 was in attendance, the largest of the season at the Sanford Center. Friday marked the first time a limited number of BSU students were permitted to attend a home game this season. Select family members and guests of Beaver team members were also on hand.

Northern Michigan 5, No. 17 Bemidji State 1

NMU 0 1 4 -- 5

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, NMU, Nardi (Ghantous, Colella), 1:21.

Third period -- 2, NMU, Schultz (Erkilla, Frye), 3:12, 4v4; 3, NMU, Vanderbeck (Nardi, Ghantous), 4:33, PP; 4, NMU, Ghantous (Nardi), 13:19, SH; 5, NMU, Klee (Marritt), 14:50, SH; 6, BSU, Kirkup (Armour), 15:12.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (17-22), Enright (3-3); NMU, DiMatteo (20-21).