MADISON, Wis. -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team was held scoreless in a 4-0 loss at No. 1 Wisconsin on Friday afternoon.

Kerigan Dowhy made 31 saves in net for the Beavers (2-11-2), but it was not enough to overcome the Badgers (10-2-1).

Brette Pettet put Wisconsin on the board midway through the first period. Britta Curl brought the score to 2-0 moments later, shortly after a 5-on-3 power play for BSU.

A scoreless second period gave way to two more Badger goals in the third. Makenna Webster pushed the lead to 3-0 two minutes into the frame before Lacey Eden finalized the score with a power-play goal three minutes later.

Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair saved 12 shots as Bemidji State was shut out for the fourth time this season.

BSU was held 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Badgers finished 1-for-2.

The Beavers will look to avoid getting swept when the teams square off in the series finale at 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

No. 1 Wisconsin 4, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

UW 2 0 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, UW, Pettet (Shirley, LaMantia), 10:39; 2, UW, Curl (Drake, Bowlby), 17:07.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, UW, Webster (Schneider, O’Brien), 1:55; 4, UW, Eden (Watts, O’Brien), 4:38, PP.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (31-35); UW, Blair (12-12).