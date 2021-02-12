BEMIDJI -- It took all of 37 seconds on Thursday for Sartell-St. Stephen to put the Bemidji High School boys hockey team down. Then the Sabres spent the next 50 minutes, 23 seconds putting them away.

“We just didn’t do anything,” BHS head coach Pete Stahnke said. “We were individuals. Nobody wanted to share the puck, we tried to make impossible plays. And it just didn’t work out.”

The Sabres (3-3) were 6-0 winners at First National Rink, snapping the Lumberjacks’ eight-game unbeaten streak in the series that included five Bemidji wins in a row. The victory was Sartell-St. Stephen’s first over BHS since 2009.

The Sabres scored at the 0:37 mark of the first period when Michael Webster swept down the right side and found the back of the net, and the Jacks (2-6) were left playing catch-up the rest of the night.

The Bemidji bench kept its cool, however, since BHS has mounted a comeback before.

“I wasn’t too worried about it,” Stahnke said of the early deficit. “I don’t know why, but we’re not ready to play. (Against) Alex, they scored right away and we were able to bounce back. Same with Brainerd, they scored three quick and we bounced back.”

The Lumberjacks kept the score there by the first intermission, but the locker room adjustments quickly fell to the wayside in the second period.

Sartell-St. Stephen needed just 33 seconds into the middle frame -- this one a shorthanded strike from Josh Kern -- to make it a 2-0 game. Just 1:20 later, Hayden Walters scored on a lunging poke to sneak the puck into the net and make for a 3-0 game.

“It’s hard to get that back,” Stahnke said. “But you’ve got to be resilient, and we just weren’t tonight. We just never fired back at all. It seemed like a lot of individuals tonight, and nobody wanted to work with their team.”

The score remained 3-0 for nearly two full periods, but the Sabres poured it on with three more goals in the final 46 seconds of the night. First, Billy Vogt flicked in an empty-netter from the blue line, and then William Yu got two more past Tanner Rebischke in net.

The first five Sartell-St. Stephen goals were all unassisted.

Rebischke finished with 24 saves on 26 shots in relief of starting goalie Jackson Hill, who made seven saves on 10 shots. Sabres goalie Quentin Sigurdson was a perfect 30-for-30 in net.

Bemidji’s penalty-kill unit quelled all five of Sartell-St. Stephen’s man advantages. But BHS went 0-for-4 on the power play and gave up the shorthanded goal.

Bemidji has a quick turnaround and will travel to Thief River Falls for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop on Friday, Feb. 12.





Sartell-St. Stephen 6, Bemidji 0

SSS 1 2 3 -- 6

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, SSS, Webster (unassisted), 0:37.

Second period -- 2, SSS, Kern (unassisted), 0:33, SH; 3, SSS, Schmitz (unassisted), 1:53.

Third period -- 4, SSS, Vogt (unassisted), 16:14, EN; 5, SSS, Yu (unassisted); 6, SSS, Yu (Folsom), 16:59.

Goalies (shots-saves) -- BHS, Hill (7-10), Rebischke (24-26); SSS, Sigurdson (30-30).