ROSEAU -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team suffered a 6-0 loss at Roseau on Thursday night. The Rams (6-2-1), ranked No. 9 in Class AA, scored three first-period goals en route to the victory.

Memphis Mertens and Kate Helgeson tallied two goals and one assist apiece to pace Roseau.

Nettie Kimble made 40 saves on 46 shots in net for the Lumberjacks (0-9). Josie Johnson stopped all six shots she faced to earn the win.

Bemidji will continue its pursuit of its first win at home on Tuesday, Feb. 16, against Fergus Falls. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

Roseau 6, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

ROS 3 2 1 -- 6

First period -- 1, ROS, Stroot (G. Johnson, Moser), 5:04; 2, ROS, Mertens (Byfuglien), 7:27, SH; 3, ROS, S. Helgeson (unassisted), 10:45.

Second period -- 4, ROS, K. Helgeson (Huglen, Moser), 3:53; 5, ROS, Mertens (K. Helgeson), 9:16.

Third period -- 6, ROS, K. Helgeson (Mertens), 11:06.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (40-46); ROS, J. Johnson (6-6).