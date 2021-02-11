BEMIDJI -- Last month’s postponed men’s hockey series between Bemidji State and Lake Superior State has been rescheduled for March 2-3 at the Sanford Center, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Thursday.

The series was originally scheduled to be played Jan. 29-30 in Bemidji, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the LSSU program.

Start times for the rescheduled series are set for 6:07 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, and 4:07 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

The Beavers are now set to play six games in a span of 10 days from Feb. 25 to March 6.

Bemidji State will meet Minnesota State in a home-and-home series Feb. 25 and 27, with the second game to be played in Bemidji. BSU will conclude the regular season March 5-6 with a home series against Alabama Huntsville, a two-game set that was previously postponed from its original Jan. 15-16 dates.

The WCHA also announced LSSU will play a postponed Jan. 22-23 series at Michigan Tech on Feb. 16 and Feb. 23. The Lakers’ Feb. 26-27 home-and-home series with Ferris State will now be played Feb. 26 and March 6. Additionally, a Feb. 27 game between UAH and Bowling Green was pushed back one day.

The Beavers are next scheduled to host Northern Michigan in a WCHA series at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.