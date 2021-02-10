BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team couldn’t solve Moorhead Tuesday night in a 7-1 loss at First National Rink.

Bella Webb scored the lone goal for the Lumberjacks (0-8) on a play set up by Lexi Leitner 35 seconds into the third period.

Bria Holm, Ava Kistner and Madalyn Spaeth each tallied two goals apiece for the Spuds (3-3-1), with Ellie Feeney adding one. Kistner’s first goal was scored on a penalty shot that sent Moorhead to the locker room up 3-0 the opening period.

Nettie Kimble made 19 saves on 24 shots through two periods of action for BHS. Payton Weidemann entered for the third period and totaled 12 saves on 14 shots.

Taylor Kressin saved eight of nine shots to secure the win in net.

Bemidji will head north to Roseau for a 6 p.m. road contest on Thursday, Feb 11.

Moorhead 7, Bemidji 1

MHD 3 2 2 -- 7

BHS 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, MHD, B. Holm (Kistner), 2:30, PP; 2, MHD, B. Holm (Kistner), 9:21; 3, MHD, Kistner (unassisted), 10:46, PS.

Second period -- 4, MHD, Spaeth (Stromme), 10:21, PP; 5, MHD, Feeney (B. Holm, Dronen), 15:55.

Third period -- 6, BHS, Webb (Leitner), 0:35; 7, BHS, Kistner (B. Holm), 5:35; 8, MHD, Spaeth (Krejci, Aanenson), 12:26.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (19-24), Weidemann (12-14); MHD, Kressin (8-9).