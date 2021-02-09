At this time of year, all eyes would normally be on the Pairwise comparison rankings, the metric used to select the field for the NCAA men’s hockey tournament. That’s not the case this season.

The lack of true nonconference games in college hockey has rendered the Pairwise practically useless in 2020-21.

Those rankings are updated in real time after every game and give teams an immediate sense of where they stack up in the tournament picture. Teams don’t have that luxury this season.

The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has not yet announced how teams will be selected for this year’s tournament, though it seems likely a selection committee will pick teams in a manner similar to how the fields for the NCAA basketball tournaments are selected each year.

The message is no different than any other year for Bemidji State.

“Guys have got to win,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “I’m sure that’s the same message that 25-30 teams in college hockey are telling their teams right now. You’ve got to win. … I tell our guys there’s pressure on you, pressure to win. But if there’s pressure on you, that means you’re having a good year.”

The Beavers (7-4-3, 2-1-1 WCHA), ranked No. 17 in this week’s USCHO.com poll, are in the discussion for an NCAA bid with wins over ranked opponents like Minnesota State and Bowling Green. That could change depending on how things play out over the next month.

BSU faces Northern Michigan (5-11-0, 3-3-0 WCHA) at home this weekend before what should be a pivotal series at Michigan Tech, another tournament hopeful. Bemidji State will then meet Minnesota State and Alabama Huntsville to close out the regular season, with a postponed set against Lake Superior State still needing to be rescheduled.

The Beavers remain focused on doing everything within their control to put themselves in a good position on NCAA selection day in March.

“The pressure right now is you can’t make many mistakes. You’ve got to make sure that your losses are minimal and that you’re definitely winning more games than you’re losing,” Serratore said. “You’ve got to worry about the things that you can control.”

Owen Sillinger’s career night

Owen Sillinger had never quite had a game like Saturday’s. That night the BSU junior forward registered five points by scoring four goals, including a natural hat trick, and assisting on a tally by his brother Lukas Sillinger in a 7-2 win at Ferris State.

“I can’t honestly (remember a game like that). Not at this level or even at the junior level,” Owen said.

The four goals were the most by a Beaver in one game since 2005, and the five points the most since 2007.

Trailing 2-0, BSU scored seven unanswered goals, kicked off by Sillinger’s natural hat trick.

“We needed somebody to take charge and that’s what Owen does,” Serratore said. “Owen’s a natural born leader. He’s a clutch performer.”

Sillinger’s goals came during a variety of situations: 5-on-4 power play, 5-on-3 power play, shorthanded and even strength. The result spurred a 3-for-4 night on the power play for Bemidji State, which had scored only five power-play goals entering the game.

The BSU penalty kill continues to lead the nation, having allowed just two goals on 37 opportunities (94.6%). The unit only went to work once Saturday, but it was a crucial five-minute major that resulted in a Sillinger’s shorthanded goal.

Friday’s series opener in Big Rapids, Mich., saw the Beavers rally to force a 3-3 tie before FSU’s shootout win.

Bemidji State bounced back Saturday, however, a game that also marked the first collegiate start for goaltender Michael Carr. The sophomore learned during warmups that Zach Driscoll would be unable to play due to an injury, and that he would get the nod instead.

“I really didn’t prepare any different,” Carr said. “You show up to every game like you’re going to play. Backup goalie can be a pretty difficult position sometimes, just because there’s only one guy that can be in the net. … Zach was really good about helping too, because obviously I was a little bit nervous.”

Driscoll’s availability for this weekend was not yet known as of Tuesday.

The Beavers will host Northern Michigan in a WCHA series at the Sanford Center this weekend. Friday’s puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. with Saturday’s at 6:07 p.m.

At a glance

Who: BSU vs. Northern Michigan

Where: Sanford Center

When: 7:07 p.m. Friday; 6:07 p.m. Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM

Web stream: FloHockey.tv