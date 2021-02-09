The news last week that only four teams will qualify for the WCHA playoffs did not sit well with the Bemidji State women’s hockey team.

All seven league members typically make the field for the WCHA playoffs. Instead of playing quarterfinal series, this season the league will jump straight to the single-elimination semifinals and final. The four-team WCHA Final Faceoff is scheduled for March 6-7 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

That doesn’t leave BSU in a good position.

With six games remaining in the regular season, the Beavers (2-10-2) currently sit in sixth place in the league standings with a .274 points percentage. They’ll need to catch fourth-place Ohio State (9-5-0), which has a .619 points percentage, and has 26 points from 14 games compared to 11.5 points from 14 games for Bemidji State.

“It was certainly extremely disappointing to hear that decision,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “I think it’s a real slap in the face for women’s hockey.

“When you look at the Big Ten men… they have seven teams and all seven are going to go to one site (at) Notre Dame and play. The NCHC, which (Minnesota) Duluth is a part of, they’re going to have all of their men’s teams participating in a postseason tournament. But for some reason, they don’t feel women’s hockey should have the same -- all seven teams -- should have the same availability, which I think really makes the women’s game look insignificant.”

The Big Ten men’s hockey tournament will include all seven teams and will be single elimination. Likewise, all eight NCHC men’s programs will compete in a single-elimination tournament in Grand Forks, N.D.

“We may be the only league in the country that does that,” Scanlan said of the limited WCHA tournament field. “It certainly can’t be because of finances. It can’t be because of academics. (It’s) a lot less expensive for our teams to all travel down to Minneapolis than it is for the teams in the NCHC to fly to Grand Forks or the Big Ten schools to fly to Notre Dame.”

The decision came as a disappointment during a season that has already seen teams play shortened schedules.

“It’s hard to hear that, especially after this whole season (and) all we’ve been through,” senior co-captain Clair DeGeorge said. “We’ve already had games taken away from us and we want to be able to play as many games as we can towards the end of the season here.

“But it is how it is. We’ve put ourselves in this position, and it’s up to us to either take that and learn from it, build off of it and use it as motivation.”

“We’re going to make the best of it,” Scanlan added. “We’re not mathematically eliminated. We’re just going to take it one game at a time and see what happens.”

The Beavers have their work cut out for them this weekend when they’ll travel to face top-ranked Wisconsin.

The Badgers (9-2-1) defeated No. 2 Minnesota 4-3 in overtime on the road last Friday. The series finale ended in a 2-2 tie with the Gophers taking the shootout win.

“We’ll try to just take it a period at a time,” Scanlan said. “Certainly if we score first that would be huge. But the bottom line is you’ve got to go down there with belief that you can get the job done, and I know our group is going to be excited to play them.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at Wisconsin

Where: Madison, Wis.

When: 2:07 p.m. Friday, Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/1300 AM & 94.3 FM

Web stream: BTN+