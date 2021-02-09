For most Wild fans, Mikko Koivu’s hockey journey ended this offseason when general manager Bill Guerin decided not to re-sign the longtime team captain.

For the man himself, his journey actually ended on Tuesday when he suddenly announced his retirement after an illustrious 16-year career.

Originally drafted by the Wild with No. 6 pick in the 2001 NHL Draft, Koivu signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets this offseason. The 37-year-old center played in seven games for Blue Jackets, tallying one goal and one assist before deciding to hang up the skates for good.

In his final game on Sunday, he logged 9 minutes, 37 seconds of ice time in a 6-5 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

“The bottom line is I have to be honest with myself,” Koivu said. “That’s what it really is. As a whole, every game was like I had to push to get ready, then I just couldn’t get into the rhythm. I just didn’t feel the way I want to feel as a hockey player.”

This is something Koivu has been thinking about for awhile, and on Tuesday morning, he finally approached Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and coach John Tortorella. It was a lengthy meeting and Koivu said both men were extremely supportive of his decision.

“It was a very, very honest conversation,” Koivu said. “They understood where I’m coming from. I think they appreciated the honesty from me. It was hard to go into that meeting. Then after that meeting the feeling that I had was very relieved.”

Still, for Koivu, the finality of his decision hadn’t really sunk in while talking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon. He’s been a fixture in the game for his entire life. What is he supposed to do now?

“The unknown for sure scares me,” Koivu said. “For the first time in my life I don’t know what’s going to be next. That’s going to be challenging. That’s something I just have to give it time and go step by step here. I haven’t really had time to think about it. I’m sure in the next couple of days I’ll get the feeling and move on to the next chapter in my life.”

Though he wore a different jersey this season, Koivu always will be synonymous with the Wild. He finished his career as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer by a wide margin with 709 points. And it is difficult to imagine someone comes to approaching his 1,028 games played any time soon.

Those stats don’t come close to telling the full story of Koivu’s career. He was a foundational piece of the Wild throughout his tenure in St. Paul, leaving this offseason as the only permanent captain in franchise history. This season, Jared Spurgeon joined Koivu as the only other member of the exclusive club.

It seems like only a matter of time before Koivu watches his No. 9 jersey raised into rafters at Xcel Energy Center. He’s already looking forward to returning to St. Paul when things go back to normal.

“That is a very special bond for me, personally, all the years I spent there,” Koivu said. “Just the feeling going to the Xcel Energy Center and the energy in the building. You feel like one of them. I will never forget that. I’ll be back there obviously in a different role than I’m used to. I will enjoy that.”

As much as Koivu appreciates his time with the Wild, he is also grateful for his time with the Blue Jackets. It gave him the closure he needed.

“I’m very glad that I did it,” Koivu said. “For myself, I know that I gave it all. It’s time to let go. I don’t think I would get this feeling if I didn’t come and try it.”