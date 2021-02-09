BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team moved up one spot in the USCHO.com rankings released Monday.

The Beavers (7-4-3) climbed one spot to No. 17 in this week’s USCHO top 20 poll. BSU totaled 155 points to slide in behind No. 16 Providence and ahead of No. 18 Northeastern.

Fellow WCHA rivals Minnesota State jumped three spots to No. 3 following a sweep of Bowling Green, which dropped four spots to No. 12 in the poll. WCHA members Michigan Tech and Lake Superior State were among those outside the top 20 to receive votes.

Boston College held onto the top spot in the rankings with 23 first-place votes. The Golden Eagles were trailed by No. 2 North Dakota (10 first-place votes), No. 3 Minnesota State (five first-place votes), No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (two first-place votes) and No. 5 Minnesota.

Sillinger named WCHA Forward of the Week

BLOOMINGTON -- A five-point night has earned BSU junior Owen Sillinger WCHA Forward of the Week honors.

Sillinger scored four goals and notched one assist in a 7-2 victory over Ferris State on Saturday. The hat trick, a natural one to boot, was the first by a Beaver since Charlie Combs on Dec. 7, 2018. Sillinger also became the first BSU player to score four goals in a game since Luke Erickson on Dec. 3, 2005, and is the first to register five points in a game since current assistant coach Travis Winter recorded two goals and three assists on Jan. 6, 2007.

Sillinger, a native of Regina, Saskatchewan, now leads the team with nine goals, and is second in points with 12 (9g-3a).

The WCHA weekly award is the sixth in Sillinger’s career, and marks the third week in a row a Beaver has been honored by the league following Kyle Looft (Jan. 26) and Zach Driscoll (Jan. 26, Feb. 1).

Besides Sillinger, Lake Superior State’s Will Riedell was selected as the league’s Defenseman of the Week, while Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay earned Goaltender of the Week and Michigan Tech’s Arvid Caderoth was named Rookie of the Week.

Bemidji State is unbeaten (5-0-1) in its last six games and is set to host Northern Michigan at the Sanford Center this weekend. Friday’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m., with Saturday’s set for 6:07 p.m.