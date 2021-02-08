The 2020-21 season has been an odd one because of the coronavirus pandemic with men's hockey teams being forced to play virtually no nonconference games and unbalanced conference schedules about. How the NCAA Division I committee is going to pick the 16-team field for the national tournament has not yet been determined. There are no PairWise Rankings this season to take a lot of the guesswork out of the equation.
With that in mind, The Rink Live reporters Jess Myers, Mick Hatten, Matt Wellens, Austin Monteith and Brad Schlossman pick a field if the tournament was to start tomorrow. There were 11 teams that made all five of the ballots. Find out which teams would be in and possible regional seeds for the teams in this episode of The Rink Live podcast.
