Owen Sillinger bagged four goals, including a natural hat trick, and assisted on brother Lukas Sillinger’s goal en route to a 7-2 victory for the No. 18 Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

The Sillingers had company in the goal-scoring department. Ethan Somoza tallied his sixth of the season, and freshman Aaron Myers registered his first collegiate goal.

Alex Ierullo notched three assists.

Sophomore goaltender Michael Carr totaled 26 saves and earned the win in his first collegiate start. Senior netminder Zach Driscoll suffered a lower-body injury, according to the Beaver Radio Network broadcast, and did not play.

Owen Sillinger’s hat trick was the first by a Beaver since Charlie Combs turned the feat on Dec. 7, 2018, against Alabama Huntsville, which was also the team’s most recent natural hat trick.

The last four-goal game by a BSU player came all the way back on Dec. 3, 2005, when Luke Erickson scored four versus Niagara. Travis Winter, now a Bemidji State assistant coach, had been the last Beaver to register five points in a game, on Jan. 6, 2007, in a win over Wayne State.

BSU overcame its fair share of adversity Saturday.

In addition to Driscoll’s absence, the Beavers were without defenseman Elias Rosén, leading scorer Brendan Harris and senior Aaron Miller for much of the game. Rosén and Miller left with apparent injuries, while Harris was ejected for contact to the head in the second period.

The Bulldogs (1-14-1, 0-10-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) struck early with two quick goals off the sticks of Jake Transit and Marshall Moise within the first 5 minutes, 38 seconds of the game.

Bemidji State (7-4-3, 2-1-1 WCHA) brushed off the rough start and swiftly answered on the power play with Owen Sillinger’s marker, the first of seven unanswered goals.

Early in the second period, Owen Sillinger tied the game by scoring on a 5-on-3 advantage.

BSU needed to kill only one penalty all night, but it was of the five-minute major variety due to Harris’s game misconduct. The nation’s leading penalty-kill unit did one better than hold FSU scoreless. Owen Sillinger buried a shorthanded tally to give Bemidji State a 3-2 lead with 7:34 to go in the second.

Before the period was through, Lukas Sillinger collected a rebound and extended the lead to 4-2 at the intermission. Owen Sillinger earned the primary assist with his initial shot.

The Beavers tacked on three more goals in the third period to pull away for the blowout win. Somoza scored at the 3:35 mark before Owen Sillinger added his fourth goal at 10:28 of the period. Myers notched his first collegiate point and finalized the score with 4:22 to play.

The BSU power-play unit, which entered the night 5-for-42 on the season, hung three goals on the board and finished the night 3-for-4.

Owen Sillinger now leads the team with nine goals for the year, while Alex Ierullo took over sole possession of the points lead with 13 (3g-10a).

The victory clinched three points in the WCHA standings for Bemidji State, which will travel home with four points from the weekend.

The Beavers are set to be back inside the Sanford Center next weekend for a WCHA series with Northern Michigan. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

No. 18 Bemidji State 7, Ferris State 2

BSU 1 3 3 -- 7

FSU 2 0 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, FSU, Transit (unassisted), 3:25; 2, FSU, Moise (Venuto, Transit), 5:38; 3, BSU, O. Sillinger (Rosén, Ierullo), 6:38, PP.

Second period -- 4, BSU, O. Sillinger (unassisted), 0:54, 5v3 PP; 5, BSU, O. Sillinger (Ierullo), 12:26, SH; 6, BSU, L. Sillinger (O. Sillinger, Ierullo), 17:46, PP.

Third period -- 7, BSU, Somoza (Kirkup, Martin), 3:35; 8, BSU, O. Sillinger (Solensky, Johnson), 10:28; 9, BSU, Myers (Looft), 15:38.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Carr (26-28); FSU, Stein (28-35).