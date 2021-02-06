BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team saw its four-game win streak snapped with a 3-3 tie at Ferris State on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (1-13-1, 0-9-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) earned the extra league standings point by claiming the shootout 1-0 after three rounds. The No. 18 Beavers (6-4-3, 1-1-1 WCHA) walked away with one point.

Coale Norris tallied two goals to lead FSU. Three different scorers got on the board for BSU, including sophomore forward Brad Belisle, who buried his first collegiate goal.

Bemidji State twice clawed back from one-goal deficits to force the tie.

Norris bucketed his first goal from the doorstep six minutes into the game on a feed from Stepan Pokorny.

Bemidji State scored two unanswered goals late in the period to take a 2-1 lead at the intermission.

Alex Ierullo ripped a shot from long range that evaded a screened Logan Stein, leveling the score with five minutes left in the frame. Belisle tipped in a similarly deep laser off the stick of Elias Rosén to put the Beavers in front with 2:29 to go.

The Bulldogs answered with two straight goals in the second period, with Max Finner knotting the game up at the 1:46 mark. BSU struggled all game with turnovers, and one resulted in Finner’s breakaway goal.

Pokorny synced with Norris for his second goal near the midpoint in the period as the co-captain lifted the home team to a 3-2 advantage.

Darby Gula erased the one-goal deficit by one-timing a loose puck from the point, tying the game with under three minutes to go in the second. The marker was the first of the season for the junior defenseman.

The third period elapsed without a goal, as did the ensuing overtime, with the game ending in a tie. Finner scored the lone goal in the shootout to earn Ferris State the win. Bemidji State is 1-0-3 in four overtime contests this season, with the three ties all ending in shootout defeats.

Zach Driscoll made 25 saves for BSU. Stein totaled 27 for the home side.

Each team finished 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Beavers remain unbeaten (4-0-1) in their last five games. They’ll look to close out the series with a victory at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Ferris State 3, No. 18 Bemidji State 3 (FSU wins shootout)

BSU 2 1 0 0 -- 3

FSU 1 2 0 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, FSU, Norris (Pokorny, Schultheis), 6:10; 2, BSU, Ierullo (Looft), 14:58; 3, BSU, Belisle (Rosén), 17:31.

Second period -- 4, FSU, Finner (unassisted), 1:46; 5, FSU, Norris (Pokorny, Stewart), 10:35; 6, BSU, Gula (unassisted), 17:17.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (25-28); FSU, Stein (27-30).