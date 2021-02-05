BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s hockey senior Kerigan Dowhy has been named to the watch list for the Hockey Commissioners Association's Women's Hockey Goalie of the Year Award. The award will be presented for the first time this year.

Dowhy owns a .929 save percentage and 2.18 goals against average in 13 games this season despite a 2-9-2 record. The senior from The Pas, Manitoba, ranks fourth in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in save percentage and fifth in GAA. She has posted one shutout this year with a career-best 46-save performance in a 1-0 win against Minnesota Duluth in January.

Dowhy is one of 21 goalies to be named to the watch list. A winner will be announced during the NCAA Frozen Four in March.