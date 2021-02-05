BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team suffered a 6-0 home defeat at the hands of Alexandria on Thursday night at First National Rink.

The Cardinals (3-3-1) scored a trio of goals in the first period before adding one in the second and two in the third.

Lauren Maras led Alexandria with two goals and an assist, while Anna Doherty also totaled three points from a goal and two assists.

Goalie Nettie Kimble made 37 saves in the loss for the Lumberjacks (0-7).

The Cardinals outshot BHS 43-9.

Bemidji will look to get in the win column when it hosts Moorhead at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Alexandria 6, Bemidji 0

ALX 3 1 2 -- 6

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, ALX, Doherty (Block), 3:20; 2, ALX, Boesl (Aure, Doherty), 6:54; 3, ALX, Oberg (Westlund), 9:39, SH.

Second period -- 4, ALX, Westlund (Maras), 10:01, SH.

Third period -- 5, ALX, Maras (Aure, Doherty), 4:34, PP; 6, ALX, Maras (unassisted), 9:32.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (37-43); ALX O’Kane (9-9).