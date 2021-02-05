ALEXANDRIA -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey brushed off an early goal and stormed back to capture a 5-3 road victory over Alexandria on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (4-2-1), ranked No. 6 in Class A, struck only 28 seconds into the contest. The Lumberjacks (2-5), however, piled on three first-period goals to cruise to the road win -- perhaps their most impressive in recent memory.

Junior goaltender Jackson Hill earned his first career win in his first varsity start, totaling 29 saves.

Five different players contributed goals for BHS. Junior defenseman Josef Lalli netted the first of his varsity career in the second period, which would stand as the eventual game winner.

The victory was Bemidji’s first over Alexandria since Jan. 23, 2016.

Josiah Gronholz needed only 28 seconds to score on a rebound and give Alexandria an early 1-0 lead.

Only 85 ticks later, the Lumberjacks responded with Nathan Alto’s tip-in goal from Lalli’s initial shot to level the score.

Cole Matetich delivered the go-ahead tally at the 10:04 mark of the period with Alto and Savard assisting, making it 2-1. Cooper Malkowski scored from the doorstep off a feed from Tate Hammitt minutes later, extending the lead to 3-1 for BHS at the first intermission.

Grant Rebrovich narrowed the deficit back to one five minutes into the second period.

Lalli answered on the power play three minutes later to push the lead to 4-2 with the help of Matetich on the assist.

Grant Declusin put the Jacks ahead 5-2 midway through the third period with Hammitt earning his second helper on the night. Gronholz tallied his second goal of the game 16 seconds later to bring the game to its final score.

Christopher Loken made 24 saves in the loss for the Cardinals, who outshot Bemidji 32-29.

The Lumberjacks finished 1-for-4 on the power play, and held Alexandria 0-for-2 on the advantage.

BHS will wait a week until its next game, a home matchup against Sartell-St. Stephen at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Bemidji 5, Alexandria 3

BHS 3 1 1 -- 5

ALX 1 1 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, ALX, Gronholz (Lamski, Noetzelman), 0:28; 2, BHS, Alto (Lalli), 1:53; 3, BHS, Matetich (Alto, Savard), 10:04; 4, BHS, Malkowski (Hammitt), 12:26.

Second period -- 5, ALX, Rebrovich (Partington, Lattimer), 4:57; 6, BHS, Lalli (Matetich), 8:13, PP.

Third period -- 7, BHS, Declusin (Hammitt), 7:56; 8, ALX, Gronholz (Kludt, Lamski), 8:12.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Hill (29-32); ALX, Loken (24-29).