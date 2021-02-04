BLOOMINGTON -- The Western Collegiate Hockey Association men’s league has revealed its all-decade honorees from the 1980s as the league continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2021.

North Dakota tandem Tony Hrkac and Gino Gasparini were named Player and Coach of the Decade, respectively.

Alongside Hrkac on the All-Decade Team at forward were Minnesota’s Pat Micheletti and Minnesota Duluth’s Bill Watson. At defense were UMD’s Tom Kurvers and Wisconsin’s Chris Chelios, with the Gophers’ Robb Stauber earning selection in goal.

Known as the leader of the “Hrkac Circus” at UND, Hrkac racked up 116 points on 46 goals and 70 assists in a record-setting 1986-87 season. The point total still stands as a WCHA and NCAA record, while the assist total remains a WCHA record. His 46 goals rank 15th in league history.

Hrkac and the Fighting Sioux finished with a 40-8-0 overall record and a 29-6-0 WCHA mark in 1986-87, both of which stand as league records for victories and victories in WCHA play. UND captured the MacNaughton Cup and the WCHA postseason title en route to the NCAA crown, while Hrkac became the first North Dakota player to win the Hobey Baker Award.

Fellow UND icon Gasparini coached at his alma mater from 1978-94, and led the team to three national championships in the 1980s (1980, 1982, 1987). The Fighting Sioux won four regular-season and four postseason WCHA titles during the decade.

Gasparini’s 392 career wins are the most in North Dakota program history and stand as the sixth-most in WCHA history. He was named WCHA Coach of the Year three times (1979, 1982, 1987), and won the Spencer Penrose Award as national coach of the year in 1987.

As the oldest league in college hockey, the WCHA will continue to celebrate seven decades of history during the 2020-21 season. The honorees were selected by a panel of WCHA staff and media members who have covered the league.

WCHA 1980s All-Decade Team

Name, Pos., School, Years, Hometown, Stats

Tony Hrkac, F, North Dakota, 1984-85, 86-87, Thunder Bay, Ont., 64 G/106 A/170 Pts

Pat Micheletti, F, Minnesota, 1982-86, Hibbing, Minn., 120 G/149 A/269 Pts

Bill Watson, F, Minnesota Duluth, 1982-85, Powerview, Man., 89 G/121 A/210 Pts

Tom Kurvers, D, Minnesota Duluth, 1980-84, Bloomington, Minn., 43 G/149 A/192 Pts

Chris Chelios, D, Wisconsin, 1981-83, Chicago, Ill., 22 G/75 A/97 Pts

Robb Stauber, G, Minnesota, 1986-89, Duluth, Minn., 98 Gms/.906 Sv. Pct./2.77 GAA