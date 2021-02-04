By the time the National Women’s Hockey League announced it would be suspending its season due to an uptick in positive COVID-19 tests, Minnesota Whitecaps coach Jack Brodt was already in a car, hours away from Lake Placid, N.Y.

Brodt, who said he was feeling alright after receiving his own positive COVID-19 test result a day earlier, was making the long drove back to Minnesota. Though the Whitecaps had two players test positive earlier in the bubble — both had already left Lake Placid — it was positive tests on other teams that eventually forced the suspension of the season just a day before the Isobel Cup semifinal games were to be played.

“The NWHL and the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) have agreed, due to new positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting safety concerns for the players, their respective staff and the community, that the remainder of the 2021 NWHL Season in Lake Placid have been suspended,” the league said in an announcement on Twitter.

The Metropolitan Riveters were the first team to withdraw from the six-team competition, citing several positive tests. The Connecticut Whale withdrew next. The Toronto Six, one of the four teams remaining, also had COVID-19 issues.

“I know that COVID went through one team, then it went through another team and then it apparently went through another team, and that’s kind of what finalized it,” Brodt said.

On top of the disappointment that comes with putting in months of practice and hard work and not getting to play out the entire season, the semifinals and championship game were scheduled to be broadcast on NBCSN and the league is now missing out on a big opportunity to bring exposure to its players.

“This was a chance for putting on display the teams from the NWHL, so it’s just a massive disappointment,” Brodt said. “And Minnesota, our players feel extremely bad after spending two weeks out there in isolation that we are going to be not able to continue forward right now.”

It’s an all-too-familiar feeling for the Whitecaps, who did not have a chance to compete for the Isobel Cup last year, either. The Whitecaps and Boston Pride were set to play in the championship game on March 13, right at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. That game was postponed and then eventually canceled.

Brodt is hoping that’s not the case this year, and he has offered TRIA Rink as a potential solution if the league does return to finish the Isobel Cup playoffs.

If they do return, Brodt and the Whitecaps hope to see the league make changes with its seeding. They have been upset with how the league has handled that in recent days, believing they should be the No. 1-seeded team in the semifinals after finishing with an .800 winning percentage — when Connecticut’s forfeit against them is factored in — to Toronto’s .750 winning percentage.

While the league originally was planning on basing seeding on winning percentage, Brodt said they made an “arbitrary decision” to change the rules after the Riveters left the bubble. They announced publicly last week that they would instead base seeding on a shortened round-robin competition between Minnesota, Connecticut and Toronto. Brodt said the Whitecaps had objected to that change.

Though the Whitecaps were the best team in the league at 3-0 before the mini round robin, those results did not factor into seeding like the Whitecaps believed they should. Brodt had told league officials that the Whitecaps would not play as the No. 2 seed and would instead be showing up for the No. 1 vs. No. 4 game.

“We’re all for finishing the tournament,” he said. “We just want them to get it right as far as the seeding.”