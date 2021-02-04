After adding five more players to the COVID list on Wednesday, the Minnesota Wild will push pause on their season to try to get things under control.

According to a press release sent out by the league on Wednesday night, the Wild will postpone games through Tuesday Feb. 9 at the earliest. The team facilities have been closed, as well, and will remain closed until further notice.

This decision impacts the upcoming portion of the Wild schedule, most notably the game against the Colorado Avalanche originally scheduled to be played on Thursday night at Ball Arena in Denver. That game will be rescheduled for a later date.

Additionally, the Wild will have to reschedule the entire two-game series against the Arizona Coyotes (Feb. 6-7) and part of the upcoming two-game series against the St. Louis Blues (Feb. 9-11).

Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson, and Jared Spurgeon are the newest Wild players to join Marcus Foligno on COVID list.

It’s the latest blow for the Wild amid a tumultuous stretch to a chaotic season.

There are various reasons a player can be placed on the COVID list, according to the league, which include a positive test, an unconfirmed positive test, and/or contact tracing.