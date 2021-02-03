Minnesota Wild forward Kevin Fiala knew it was bad as soon as it happened.

While he claims he didn’t mean to touch Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy in the Jan. 28 game at Xcel Energy Center, his intentions were the last thing on anyone’s mind in the moments after Fiala slammed Roy into the boards on a hit from behind.

All that mattered was Roy laying motionless on the ice.

“I was trying to get around him and get the puck as he tried to shoot it out,” Fiala said. “I lost balance at the last moment.”

That caused Fiala, a 24-year-old winger from Switzerland, to ram Roy face first into the boards. After the whistle, a minor scrum ensued, Fiala was ejected from the game, and Roy eventually staggered to the locker room under his own power.

“I didn’t mean to hit him at all,” Fiala said. “It was just a bad play. I reached out to him and made sure he was fine. I felt very, very bad.”

Regardless of how bad Fiala felt about the play itself, the NHL sent a message the following day, suspending him for three games in total.

Asked how he felt about the length of suspension, Fiala accepted responsibility for his actions, replying, “It is what it is. It’s a bad hit.”

In light of the suspension, Fiala has missed the past three games against the rival Colorado Avalanche, and is eligible to return to the ice for Thursday’s game at Ball Arena in Denver.

“I’m very excited to get back,” Fiala said. “Even though I’m still a part of the team, sometimes it didn’t feel like it. I don’t see the guys, and I don’t go into the battles with my teammates. I really missed that.”

And the Wild missed him. Especially considering injuries continued to decimate the team in his absence.

“He’s one of the best players, if not the single best player, on our team,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “He’s a huge player to get back. A world-class talent. Anytime we can add that back to our lineup, it’s going to help our chances.”

Still, coach Dean Evason acknowledged the Wild have to guard against Fiala being too charged up wanting to make up for lost time.

“There’s a balance for Kevin,” Evason said. “It’s a balance of playing on edge and playing with a chip, and not taking it over the edge and taking undisciplined penalties.”

That’s something Fiala struggled with in the playoffs series against Vancouver last season, and it is something he vowed to improve upon this season.

“We thought he’s straddled that very well,” Evason said. “He was playing with some bite, and he was playing the game with a lot of pace. Obviously hoping that these few days have given him a chance to recharge and come back ready to go.”

If Fiala can get back on track quickly, that certainly would help the Wild. He was finding his groove before his suspension, scoring three goals in four games. Does he feel pressure to perform now that he’s back?

“I don’t think so,” Fiala said. “We just have to play the game we play, and we’ll be fine.”

The fact that Fiala is playing in any capacity is something for which he is grateful.

“I missed the game a lot,” he said. “I’m very excited to get back.”

Briefly

It’s unclear if Wild captain Jared Spurgeon will be able to play in Thursday’s game after suffering an upper-body injury in Tuesday’s loss. Asked about Spurgeon’s status, Evason replied, “Not ruled in, not ruled out.”