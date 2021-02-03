BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team suffered its sixth straight loss to open the season on Tuesday, falling 5-1 to Sartell/Sauk Rapids at First National Rink.

The Lumberjacks are starting to feel a heightened sense of urgency, as well.

“We’re a third of the way through the season. It’s time,” BHS head coach Mike Johnson said. “We can’t be playing like we’re eighth- and ninth-graders anymore. We’ve got to play like we’re varsity players. We’re hitting some good competition, but that’s the nature of the business.”

Bemidji has lost every game by multiple goals this season, but Johnson has faith that the team still has the talent to turn things around.

“We need a little more intensity in practices, and I think the girls are really starting to figure that out,” he said. “They’re starting to get that internal drive, and I think that’s where it’s really got to come from.”

Kristen McClellan nearly had the first say for the Jacks (0-6), as she flicked a shot that snuck by Sartell/Sauk Rapids goaltender Morgan Dorn. But the puck sat still in the crease before it was swept away by a defender.

Instead, the Storm’n Sabres (3-0-1) jumped ahead. BHS almost got out of the first period unscathed, but Lauren Wensel finally beat Bemidji goalie Nettie Kimble with a top-shelf bullet at the 15:04 mark.

The Sartell/Sauk Rapids lead stretched out to 3-0 quickly in the second period. Jayden Lommel banged a puck past Kimble five-hole at 3:23 during a 4-on-4, and then Rachel Wieland and Wensel paired up for a 2-on-0 breakaway that Wieland finished off with a one-timer at 5:00.

Even so, Kimble had a number of highlight-worthy saves around every corner of the net during the second frame. Lexi Leitner rewarded her efforts by turning a takeaway in the offensive zone into an unassisted, top-shelf wrister at the 9:58 mark.

“Nettie stood tall and really gave us a chance to go to that third period 3-1,” Johnson said. “As we went out of the locker room, I said that whoever scores that next goal wins. I think if we had gotten that next goal, we’d have had some momentum and really put some pressure on them and get them on their heels. But they happened to get their fourth goal, and then it was tougher to fight back.”

Wieland bagged her second right off a faceoff, firing a laser into the back of the case at 2:48 of the third period. The score stood until just 1:49 remained in the game, when Wieland completed her hat trick and brought the game to a 5-1 final. Wensel earned the assist on each of Wieland’s goals.

The Lumberjacks walked away nearly empty-handed despite generating plenty of chances in front of the net. Many times, though, centering passes never connected and squandered a would-be golden opportunity.

“We were just off and are just not clicking on those passes,” Johnson said. “We just couldn’t quite get the rebound or get the deflection. It really felt like the bounces were against us a little bit tonight, but we definitely saw some good things to build on.

“It’s time to turn the corner. We’ve really got to find ways to put more pucks in the net and some W’s in the win column.”

Kimble finished with 32 saves on 37 shots, while Dorn tallied 19 saves on 20 shots for the Storm’n Sabres.

Bemidji will be home again at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, to host Alexandria at First National Rink.





Sartell/Sauk Rapids 5, Bemidji 1

SSR 1 2 2 -- 5

BHS 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, SSR, Wensel (Lindmeier), 15:04.

Second period -- 2, SSR, Lommel (Lindmeier), 3:23; 3, SRR, Wieland (Wensel), 5:00; 4, BHS, Leitner (unassisted), 9:58.

Third period -- 5, SSR, Wieland (Wensel), 2:48; 6, Wieland (Wensel), 15:11.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (32-37); SSR, Dorn (19-20).