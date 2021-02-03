What the Bemidji State men’s hockey team has accomplished over the last two weeks is a rare feat for a team in any given season, but it was program first for BSU.

The Beavers topped No. 2/3 Minnesota State 4-1 last Friday, which, coupled with a sweep of No. 5 Bowling Green the week prior, marked the team’s third straight win over an opponent ranked in the top five nationally. Bemidji State had never previously accomplished such a feat since moving to Division I in 1999-2000.

The wins have launched BSU into the USCHO.com top 20 for the first time since Nov. 30 at No. 18.

Now entering the back half of the shortened schedule, the Beavers (6-4-2, 1-1-0 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) are preparing for only their second league series of the season. They’ll travel to Big Rapids, Mich., for a set with Ferris State, Feb. 5-6.

“We’ve got to do our best to stay in a rhythm and try to win games,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “Everybody has pressure, and I don’t mind using the word pressure a little but because that’s where we’re at. It’s the stretch run. It’s February and the season is going to go awful fast right now.

“We’re not being evaluated on what we did last week or two weeks ago. We’re being evaluated on what we do this weekend and next weekend.”

An early Aaron Miller goal in Friday’s win spotted Bemidji State the lead just 1:26 into an odd game that saw the Beavers get outshot 36-10, setting a Division I-era program record for fewest shots on goal in a win.

“Getting the first goal kind of changes the whole game, and that’s a big thing for us,” said senior defenseman Tyler Vold, who registered two assists. “Once we get a lead, we’ve been good defensively in keeping that lead.”

Special teams delivered for BSU as the penalty kill, now ranked first nationally (94.1%), held the Mavericks’ top-ranked power play (30.4%) scoreless on five attempts. Bemidji State finished 1-for-4 on the power play and was the source of senior blue-liner Brad Johnson’s game-winner.

“That’s something we work on a lot as a team. We take a lot of pride in our PK statistics,” Johnson said. “The guys on the PK, we work hard, and even the guys off the PK in practice challenge us to be better every day.”

After a 1-3-1 start, the Beavers have gone 5-1-1 since the beginning of January and have won four in a row.

The play of the team’s defense and goaltender Zach Driscoll has improved dramatically over the last month. BSU allowed 3.4 goals per game in its first five games, but has given up only 1.71 goals per game since.

“I think we’ve just been hitting our stride here this last month,” Vold said. “We started off kind of rocky and slow, but the guys are starting to buy in and it’s really starting to show on the defensive side.”

Ferris State (1-13-0, 0-9-0 WCHA), meanwhile, has struggled through its first 14 games with its only win coming against Division III Trine.

Though this week’s opposition isn’t as highly ranked as the teams they’ve recently faced, the Beavers know they have to be ready for everything.

“Every game is a different challenge,” Serratore said. “If you want to win games, you’ve got to keep the team you’re playing at two (goals) or less. You just have to. That’s the sport we’re in, and that’s for everybody. It’s nice to see the commitment out of our group over the course of the last couple of weeks.”

At a glance

Who: BSU at Ferris State

Where: Big Rapids, Mich.

When: 6:07 p.m. Friday & Saturday

Radio: Beaver Radio Network/92.1 FM

Web stream: FloHockey.tv