Considering the number of overtime games the Bemidji State women’s hockey team has played this season, the Beavers are probably in more need of a breather than others in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Of the nine WCHA games that have gone to overtime this season, BSU has played in eight of them. That includes five overtime games in a row, extending to last weekend’s two-point weekend at Minnesota State.

Bemidji State forced overtime in both games with the Mavericks, but fell short 1-0 Friday and 3-2 Saturday to bring the team’s record to 2-4-2 in overtime contests.

“We’re trying to get as much hockey in as we possibly can,” head coach Jim Scanlan joked. “That’s our modus operandi right now is go to overtime.”

Luck wasn’t on the Beavers’ side, as the Mavericks scored within the first minute of overtime in both games.

“You get to that 3-on-3 overtime and it’s a bounce here, a break there,” Scanlan said. “Unfortunately, both nights we came up on the short end.”

Abby Ecker delivered the tying goal midway through the third period Saturday. The goal was the first for the redshirt junior defenseman in her collegiate career.

“My teammates just kind of amp me up the whole time and they were all so excited for me to get that,” said Ecker, a native of Grey Eagle, Minn. “I wasn’t quite sure if Paige (Anderson) tipped it or not, so I got the effect, but I don’t know if it was the full effect right away. But it was just a great play from everyone.”

Freshman forward Calli Forsberg also earned her first collegiate point on the play by registering an assist.

Now 2-10-2 overall and in WCHA play, the Beavers are still finding a way to better themselves with each game.

“Our season hasn’t been the best this year obviously, but after every game we lose or something we always say, ‘Go home and start thinking about what you could have done better and visualize what tomorrow is going to look like,’” Ecker said. “You always have to have those positive reinforcements that you go through throughout the day.”

BSU has a scheduled bye this weekend and will return to action Feb. 12-13 at top-ranked Wisconsin.

Scanlan had attempted to schedule a game or two against Minnesota Duluth, which also has a scheduled bye this weekend, but those plans fell through. New games can only be added to the schedule as a replacement for COVID-related postponements, Scanlan said he learned from the WCHA.

“Apparently the league bylaws precluded that we could just not pick up games,” Scanlan said. “It’s kind of hard to understand because we’ve all lost games to COVID, but apparently it’s only if you lose games that particular weekend. That’s the only way you could pick up games.”

Instead, Bemidji State will recharge and prepare for the series against the Badgers.

The WCHA announced Tuesday that only the top four teams in the regular season standings will qualify for the league playoffs. Typically, all seven teams qualify with the top seed earning a bye to the Final Faceoff, which consists of the semifinals and final.

Minus the normal quarterfinal series to begin the playoffs, this year’s Final Faceoff will remain a four-team, three-game tournament. The event is scheduled for March 6-7 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

The Beavers have six regular season games remaining, and are currently in sixth place with 11.5 points and a .274 points percentage, while fourth-place Ohio State has 26 points and a .619 points percentage.