BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State men’s hockey goaltender Zach Driscoll is one of 33 netminders to be named to the 2020-21 Mike Richter Award watch list. The award is annually given to the top goaltender in Division I men’s hockey.

Driscoll was one of 10 semifinalists for the 2019-20 award.

The senior has started in net all 12 games for the Beavers this season, owns a 6-4-2 record and has been tabbed WCHA Goaltender of the Week in each of the last two weeks.

A native of Apple Valley, Driscoll ranks 12th in the country with 355 saves, and his 29.6 saves per game trail only former teammate Hank Johnson, who has averaged 31.5 saves per game for Mercyhurst. His .927 save percentage ranks 16th nationally and his 2.35 goals against average is 22nd in the country.

With a career record of 43-29-11, Driscoll is two wins away from cracking the top 10 of the BSU all-time wins list. At 2,030 career saves, he is 32 from climbing into 10th in program history. His eight career shutouts place him fifth on the Beavers’ all-time list. Additionally, his 2.16 career goals against average and .920 save percentage are among the top three in BSU history.

Driscoll has been named a Second-Team All-WCHA goalie, as well as a two-time WCHA Scholar Athlete and a two-time AHCA Division I Krampade All-American Scholar.