More than two weeks and 10 games into the Wild season, there’s reason for optimism about the direction of the franchise. And not solely because of the emergence of rookie forward Kirill Kaprizov.

While the man they call “Dolla Bill Kirill” has captivated the fan base, making even the most casual observer tune into the game from time to time, the Wild also have gotten solid contributions from up and down the lineup.

That’s the biggest reason the Wild are 6-4-0 heading into an important two-game series at the rival Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday and Thursday. It’s also why they can feel confident despite playing now without winger Kevin Fiala (suspension), winger Marcus Foligno (COVID protocols), defenseman Matt Dumba (injured reserve) and winger Marcus Johansson (undisclosed injury).

Yes, taxi-squad players Gerry Mayhew, Kyle Rau, and Luke Johnson deserve kudos for their effort in Sunday’s unlikely 4-3 overtime victory over the Avalanche. That said, the Wild won the game because the players who have been stepping up all season did so once again in Game 2 vs. the Avs.

Here are three such players who have been pleasant surprises so far:

Joel Eriksson Ek

Through 10 games, Joel Eriksson Ek has been a steady force on both ends. Not only does the 24-year-old Swede lead the team in goals (5), he regularly has been matched up against the opposing team’s best player. That rare combination of offensive potential and defensive prowess could make Eriksson Ek a foundational piece moving forward. And he doesn’t appear to be slowing down his hot pace after notching a couple of assists in Sunday’s game. Add in the fact that Eriksson plays in the middle of the ice, a definite position of need for the Wild, and it’s not too much of a stretch to say he’s been the team’s most valuable player so far.

Jordan Greenway

If Eriksson Ek has been arguably the most valuable player, Jordan Greenway has been unarguably the most surprising. He has a team-high 10 points this season. which means he currently is playing at a point-per-game pace. More than that, Greenway is using his 6-foot-6, 240-pound frame to dominate games in both zones. He can bump an opposing player off a puck with relative easy and just as easily use his body to shield the puck while on the attack. His assist on the overtime winner in Sunday’s game was a perfect example of that as Greenway fended off a couple of checks before finding Jonas Brodin alone near the slot. If the 23-year-old Greenway continues to play like this, the Wild will be in good shape moving forward.

Victor Rask

While his play can be maddening at times, Victor Rask has filled an important role for the Wild so far this season. The 27-year-old forward from Sweden has showcased some offensive ability and currently is second on the team in goals (3). But Rask’s most valuable trait to this point has been his versatility. He has played everything from first-line center to fourth-line winger, and he hasn’t complained once. Regardless of where he plays in the lineup, Rask is ready to chip in at a moment’s notice. That’s exactly what he did Sunday, potting a couple of goals to help the Wild force overtime.