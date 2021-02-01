BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State men’s hockey senior goaltender Zach Driscoll was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week on Monday for his efforts in BSU’s 4-1 upset over No. 2/3 Minnesota State on Friday.

Driscoll saved 35 of the 36 shots he faced in the win, and he also shut out the Mavericks’ power-play unit that was unsuccessful on all five attempts. The Apple Valley native finished the weekend with a 1.00 goals against average and a .972 save percentage, both of which led the WCHA.

On the year, Driscoll has a 6-4-2 record in net, and he owns a 2.35 goals against average and a .927 save percentage.

The weekly award is the second in a row for the BSU netminder, and it’s the eighth weekly honor of his career.

Northern Michigan’s Griffin Loughran was named the league’s Forward of the Week, and teammate Tim Erkkila was named Rookie of the Week. Bowling Green’s Justin Wells landed Defender of the Week honors.

Now 6-4-2 overall and 1-1-0 in WCHA play, the Beavers will next travel to Big Rapids, Mich., for a nonconference series at Ferris State on Feb. 5-6. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night.