Kyle Oen discusses how his website (www.vintagemnhockey.com) came about, how he goes about making vintage jerseys, shows off some of his hockey jersey collection, reminisces about the Minnesota North Stars, discusses the Minnesota Wild's reverse retro jerseys, the state hockey history available on his website and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.



Newsletter signup for email alerts

RELATED STORIES:



This season, sign up for The Rink Live newsletter to get the best hockey stories from across the region delivered to your inbox!

For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your top-shelf destination for regional hockey coverage. Situated in the country's premiere hockey footprint, skate on over for exclusive content and the latest in college, USHL and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications' network of newspapers also enjoy access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.