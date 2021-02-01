Kyle Oen discusses how his website (www.vintagemnhockey.com) came about, how he goes about making vintage jerseys, shows off some of his hockey jersey collection, reminisces about the Minnesota North Stars, discusses the Minnesota Wild's reverse retro jerseys, the state hockey history available on his website and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.
