BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team returned to the national ranks on Monday, landing at No. 18 in the USCHO.com poll.

The Beavers garnered 75 points to make its first appearance inside the top 20 since the Nov. 30 poll. BSU tallied 43 more votes than last week and finished 59 points behind American International for 17th.

Bemidji State’s rise comes on the heels of a four-game win streak, all against top-10 teams in the country. The Beavers won three straight games against Bowling Green between Jan. 8-22 and most recently toppled No. 2/3 Minnesota State 4-1 on Jan. 29.

Monday’s appearance in the national poll for BSU marks the fifth time in 2020-21 that the team has been ranked. They’ve now been among the top 20 in the USCHO.com poll in 59 instances all-time.

In all, the WCHA saw five teams land a spot somewhere in the poll. Minnesota State had 612 points for sixth place, while Bowling Green was eighth at 524 points. After Bemidji State, both Michigan Tech and Lake Superior State were receiving votes just outside the top 20.

Boston College held down its spot at No. 1 in the nation with 787 points behind 28 first-place votes. Minnesota jumped to No. 2 with 763 points and 11 first-place votes, while North Dakota received the other first-place vote to sit third with 725 points.

Now 6-4-2 overall and 1-1-0 in WCHA play, the Beavers will next travel to Big Rapids, Mich., for a nonconference series at Ferris State on Feb. 5-6. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night.