Wild winger Marcus Foligno has been added to the league’s COVID list, which means he will miss Sunday’s game against the rival Colorado Avalanche.

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean Foligno has tested positive for COVID.

There are various reasons a player can be placed on the COVID list, according to the league, which include: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

Whatever the exact reason, Foligno was not available to play in Sunday’s game, and coach Dean Evason hinted that he would not travel with the Wild on the upcoming road trip to Denver.

“You can do all the right things — sanitize, wash, masks, all the right things — and there’s people that sometimes get it,” Evason said. “It happens. Obviously we will support Marcus, and believe me, he’s done the right things.”

Asked point blank whether Foligno has tested positive for COVID, Evason sidestepped the question as best he could.

“We will go through the protocol and do what we have to do to get him healthy,” Evason said. “That’s the main thing, clearly, and then get him back to a position where he can compete for our hockey club.”

In addition to Foligno, the Wild were without winger Kevin Fiala, who is serving the second game of his three-game suspension.

More injuries

As if that wasn’t enough bad news for the Wild, they also placed defenseman Matt Dumba on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, and winger Mats Zuccarello on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Asked for a specific timeline on Dumba’s absence from the lineup, Evason replied, “You guys all saw it. Obviously it doesn’t look good. Who knows how long?”

Also missing from the Wild lineup was winger Marcus Johansson. He suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday’s game, and while it was enough to keep him out of Sunday’s game, the fact he wasn’t placed on injured reserve might be a positive sign.

In order to fill spots in the lineup, the Wild called up wingers Gerry Mayhew and Kyle Rau from the taxi squad, along with center Luke Johnson.

“I talked to the guys coming in and they are jacked,” Evason said. “They are looking forward to competition. We are looking forward to competing as a coaching staff. Just trying to do some things to put our group in a position where we can have a chance to win a hockey game.”