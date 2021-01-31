After banking points against the three California teams — none of which seem like playoff contenders, let alone the Stanley Cup contenders — the Wild got their first big test of the season on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Let’s just say the Colorado Avalanche are the Stanley Cup favorites for a reason, and thus, are much, much better than the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, and San Jose Sharks.

That’s something the Wild were reminded of time and time again in a humbling 5-1 loss to the Avalanche. Not only did the Wild struggle to contain the high-octane Avalanche attack, they looked allergic to attacking themselves.

It certainly didn’t help matters that the Wild finished the game with only 10 healthy forwards.

Already without winger Kevin Fiala, who is serving a three-game suspension, the Wild decided to pencil in defenseman Brad Hunt rather than call up a forward from the taxi squad. That decision came back to bite them when winger Marcus Johansson left with an injury midway through the game.

Playing the Avalanche is a tall task in and of itself. Playing them shorthanded up front is next to impossible.

Add in the fact that defenseman Matt Dumba also left the game with an apparent lower-body injury, and the game was something like a nightmare for the Wild.

After a couple of dominating shifts to start the game — perhaps a premonition of what was to come — Logan O’Connor gave the Avalanche the early 1-0 lead with a shot that beat goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

Fortunately for the Wild, they tied the game at 1-1 a few minutes later with a highlight-reel goal from Dumba. He pinched up on the play, skated with speed through the right circle, then casually snapped a shot bar down on goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

While that goal gave the Wild some life, the Avalanche restored their lead to 2-1 late in the first period with a goal from Joonas Donskoi. It was a deflating sequence for the Wild as they battled tooth and nail to keep it tied, then watched their efforts evaporate in a matter of moments.

It got worse for the Wild in the second period, as Mikko Rantanen bullied his way into the slot and made it 3-1 in favor of the Avalanche with a top-shelf snipe.

That paved the way for the third period, where the Avalanche piled on with a goal from Brad Saad to make it 4-1 and a goal from J.T. Compher to finalize the score at 5-1.

Briefly

Wild first-round pick Marco Rossi has returned to his native Austria due to complications from COVID-19. There is no timetable for his return to the Twin Cities.