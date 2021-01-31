BEMIDJI -- The penalty box was a busy place to be Saturday afternoon at First National Rink.

A staggering 20 penalties were called in a 4-3 loss for the Bemidji High School boys hockey team against Brainerd. The penalties were evenly distributed at 10 apiece, with a shorthanded goal ultimately proving to be the difference.

The Warriors (2-2) converted three times on the power play, including two from forward Aden Extrand. Defenseman Eric Pohlkamp tallied one goal and assisted on the three others, including Andrew Zuk’s game-winning shorthanded marker that broke a 3-3 tie with 8:29 to play in the game.

Wylee Gladen pocketed a pair of goals for the Lumberjacks (1-5), highlighted by a game-tying tally in the third period that capped a run of three unanswered goals for the home team. Hunter Marcotte also scored for Bemidji, and Wyatt Mattfield totaled two assists.

A pair of power-play goals in the final 76 seconds of the first period lifted Brainerd to a 2-0 lead before intermission.

Extrand scored during a 5-on-3 power play with 1:16 to play, before Pohlkamp scored on a deflection off a defender with only one tick remaining on the clock.

Six minutes into the middle stanza, Extrand extended the lead to 3-0 with another power-play goal.

Marcotte got Bemidji on the board a minute later after collecting a blocked shot during a power play. With 1:08 to go in the period, Gladen cut the deficit to one at the tail end of a 5-on-3 power play.

The Brainerd lead vanished early in the third period when Gladen bucketed his second goal in 2 minutes, 18 seconds of game time. Tate Hammitt found Gladen for the lone even-strength goal of the game.

The Jacks were on the power play when Zuk dinged a shot off the post for a shorthanded goal that returned the lead to the Warriors for good. Bemidji inadvertently had only four players on the ice when the goal was scored.

Tanner Rebischke made 31 saves on 35 shots for the Lumberjacks, while Jed Klang stopped 33 of 36 shots in the opposite cage.

Bemidji is next scheduled to meet Alexandria in a road contest at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Brainerd 4, Bemidji 3

BRD 2 1 1 -- 4

BEM 0 2 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, BRD, Ad. Extrand (Pohlkamp), 15:44, PP; 2, BRD, Pohlkamp (Soukup), 16:59, PP.

Second period -- 3, BRD, Ad. Extrand (Pohlkamp), 6:04, PP; 4, BEM, Marcotte (Matetich, Lalli), 7:14, PP; 5, BEM, Gladen (Mattfield), 15:52, PP.

Third period -- 6, BEM, Gladen (Hammitt, Mattfield), 1:10; 7, BRD, Zuk (Pohlkamp), 8:31, SH.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BEM, Rebischke (31-35); BRD, Klang (33-36).