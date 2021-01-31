MANKATO -- Overtime was required in the fifth straight game for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota State’s Jessica Kondas scored in the first minute of overtime and clinched a 3-2 victory to cap the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series sweep in Mankato.

The Beavers (2-10-2) earned two standings points for the weekend after forcing overtime in both contests, while the Mavericks (6-9-1) totaled four points. BSU is now sixth in the league standings with 11.5 points and a .274 points percentage, one point ahead of seventh-place St. Cloud State and 5.5 behind sixth-place MSU.

Eight of Bemidji State’s 14 games this season have gone to overtime, with the team standing at 2-4-2 in those contests.

Minnesota State’s Kelsey King scored on a breakaway for the lone goal of the first period.

Graysen Myers tied the game at the 12:52 mark in the second period, scoring her second goal of the season and ending a 157-minute goalless drought for BSU.

Later in the period, Jamie Nelson returned the lead to the Mavericks with 2:33 to go.

The Beavers clawed back and tied the game again midway through the third. Redshirt junior defenseman Abby Ecker netted her first collegiate goal on the play, and freshman forward Calli Forsberg tallied her first career point with an assist.

Like Friday, the Mavericks needed less than a minute of overtime to bury the game-winner as Kondas struck 52 seconds into the extra frame Saturday.

Kerigan Dowhy stopped 28 of 31 shots for Bemidji State, while Calla Frank made 15 saves on 17 shots for Minnesota State.

Each team finished 0-for-2 on the power play.

The Beavers are next scheduled to meet top-ranked Wisconsin in a road series, Feb. 12-13.

Minnesota State 3, Bemidji State 2 (OT)

BSU 0 1 1 0 -- 2

MSU 1 1 0 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, MSU, King (Fleming, Truax), 11:53.

Second period -- 2, BSU, Myers (Featherstone), 12:52; 3, MSU, Nelson (Langseth, King), 17:27.

Third period -- 4, BSU, Ecker (Forsberg, Nelson), 10:47.

Overtime -- 5, MSU, Kondas (Nelson, Fleming), 0:52.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (28-31); MSU, Frank (15-17).