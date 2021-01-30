MANKATO -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team pitched a shutout through regulation, only to fall 1-0 in overtime at Minnesota State on Friday night.

Kelsey King scored the game’s lone goal 45 seconds into the extra frame to earn the Mavericks (5-9-1) two Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings points. The Beavers (2-9-2) secured one standings point from the overtime loss.

Kerigan Dowhy totaled 28 saves on 29 shots in another impressive outing. The senior netminder and her teammates have allowed only two goals in the last three games, though the team is 1-2 in that span.

Each of Bemidji State’s last four games have gone to overtime, with the last three ending 1-0 in overtime.

Calla Frank made 17 saves in the shutout for Minnesota State. BSU has now been held scoreless in its last two games.

The Beavers will look to turn things around offensively Saturday when they meet MSU in the series finale at 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota State 1, Bemidji State 0 (OT)

BSU 0 0 0 0 -- 0

MSU 0 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 1, MSU, King (unassisted), 0:45.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Dowhy (28-29); MSU, Frank (17-17).