BEMIDJI -- Normally when a team is held to 10 shots on goal for a game, one wouldn’t expect it to fare well in the final score.

Not so for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team Friday evening.

The Beavers took advantage of every opportunity that came their way and knocked off No. 2/3 Minnesota State 4-1 in a nonconference game at the Sanford Center. The loss, only their second of the season, snapped the Mavericks’ six-game win streak.

BSU has now won four in a row, all against opponents ranked in the top six nationally.

MSU (9-2-1) may have outshot BSU 36-10, but that belies a thoroughly strong effort by the home team.

Zach Driscoll made 35 stops in net, and the special teams units came through in the clutch. The Beavers (6-4-2) held MSU 0-for-5 on the power play while finishing 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

“It was kind of a weird game,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “But our guys hung in there and they stuck with it.”

Defensively, Bemidji State played as well as it has all season.

“That’s something we identified at the beginning of the year the way the first couple of games went,” Driscoll said. “We’ve had three one-goal games in a row and that’s definitely not all me. That’s the team defensive effort that we’re committing to. It’s headed in the right direction for sure.”

“We’re so much better defensively in the last two to three weeks than we were earlier in the year,” Serratore added. “Earlier in the year, we took a few shortcuts. There wasn’t the sacrifice for our group of five. But we’re a lot better right now. We’re a lot better boxing out. We’re managing the puck better.”

Aaron Miller spotted BSU an early lead with his goal 86 seconds into the game. The senior collected a rebound from Alex Ierullo’s initial shot for his third tally of the year.

A spate of first-period penalties, including a hit from behind called against Lukas Sillinger that ended his day early, gave Minnesota State seven minutes on the power play.

Oddly enough, MSU’s lone goal came at even strength. Jake Livingstone drilled a shot off the upper left corner of the cage to tie the game with 9:36 to go in the first period. But that was it offensively for the Mavericks.

“We got into penalty trouble, but our guys hung in there on the penalty kill,” Serratore said. “We got good goaltending. I also thought we got into a good rhythm on the penalty kill, up ice and in zone.”

Another early-period goal put Bemidji State on top for good. Brad Johnson blasted a power-play goal from long range at 3:03 of the second, which stood as the game-winner

Ierullo earned his second helper of the day late in the frame. The junior forced a turnover and fed Owen Sillinger for a 3-1 lead with 3:12 to go in the second.

The Beavers killed off two more penalties and slammed the door on the Mavericks the rest of the way.

Elias Rosén flung a shot nearly the entire length of the rink for an empty-net goal in the closing minutes, sealing one of the more unusual games for BSU in recent memory.

“It was a tough game. We expended a lot of energy,” Serratore said. “Guys like Ethan Somoza, Brendan Harris, Alex Ierullo, Owen Sillinger -- as far forwards go, those guys all played over 20 minutes tonight. … We just felt it was a one-game shot. We lost Lukas to that penalty, as well, so then we had to modify our lines.”

Ryan Edquist made six saves on nine shots starting in place of usual Maverick goaltender Dryden McKay.

The nonconference contest was originally to be played Nov. 23, one day after a season-opening 5-0 win for Minnesota State, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with MSU. COVID-19 problems with Alabama Huntsville and Lake Superior State presented the opportunity for the contest to be rescheduled as a single game Friday.

“We’d like to play them again tomorrow night, but we had this game on our calendar for a long time after the season opener,” Driscoll said. “We wanted to play them the next day and prove that was not us. … Even though it was just one game, we had 60 minutes to empty the tank and I think our team did that tonight.”

Bemidji State is 1-2-1 in four nonconference meetings with the Mavericks this year. They’ll meet in league play next month.

For the first time this season, BSU players and coaches were allowed to have a limited number of family members in attendance for the game. About a dozen such fans were seated in a section behind the team’s bench.

The Beavers will now hit the road for a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series at Ferris State, Feb. 5-6. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. both days.

Bemidji State 4, No. 2/3 Minnesota State 1

MSU 1 0 0 -- 1

BSU 1 2 1 -- 4

First period -- 1, BSU, Miller (Ierullo, Vold), 1:26; 2, MSU, Livingstone (Smith, Napravnik), 11:24.

Second period -- 3, BSU, Johnson (Somoza, Vold), 3:03, PP; 4, O. Sillinger (Ierullo), 16:48;

Third period -- 5, BSU, Rosén (unassisted), 18:42, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BSU, Driscoll (35-36); MSU, Edquist (6-9).