With less than a minute left in regulation during a five-on-three power play, Haley Mack and the Minnesota Whitecaps were finally able to solve goalie Sonjia Shelly and the Metropolitan Riveters .

“Thankfully, the refs were on our side for one time in this tournament. I know we were leading the league with penalties -- 17 in two games, something insane,” Mack said. “We knew what we had to do and thankfully we made a play.”

The goal, a sample of Mack’s bubble life success, put the spotlight on the former East Grand Forks and Bemidji State standout, who now plays professionally for the Minnesota Whitecaps of the National Women’s Hockey League.

Mack will spend the next couple of weeks in the NWHL bubble in Lake Placid, N.Y., where the Whitecaps will chase another title. Her roots in East Grand Forks and Bemidji have prepared her for the next level.

It started with Jim Scanlan, now the head women’s coach at Bemidji State.

It came almost as a surprise to Mack to think back at how long Scanlan has known her.

“Oh,” she said, “from when I was born because my dad and him were coaching in ‘98 with the East Grand Forks boys hockey team.”

Mack’s father, Jason, like Scanlan, played at BSU and was the first person Scalan called to be on his East Grand Forks staff as an assistant in 1996. Scanlan first coached Mack in eighth grade, moved with her to high school at East Grand Forks and they would reunite at Bemidji.

“Coming from high school to the WCHA,” Scanlan said, “she would be tenacious on the puck, on the forecheck utilizing her speed, not the biggest player but incredibly competitive, and would never back down from anybody.”

Mack’s never-back-down mentality led to big numbers at Bemidji and in the WCHA. She led the team in points and goals her sophomore year, with 25 points and 11 goals, and her senior year with 28 points and 15 goals. She ranks fifth all-time in program history with 38 goals.

There were bumps along the way, but these lessons, Scanlan said, have made her the player she is in the bubble. She may not be playing in the same role as she was with the Beavers, but her discipline and determination are key in playing at the professional level.

“Playing in our zone, defensively, we ask a lot from our centers and I had her playing center at the time. She became a great penalty killer and scored a lot of shorthanded goals. To see her add that to her game, that was really fun,” he said.

Her five shorthanded goals are the most by a Bemidji player.

Despite the hot start to her rookie season, playing professionally wasn’t always on the table for Mack. Seniors with the BSU program have a conversation with Scanlan at some point about their interest in playing professional hockey, either in North America or overseas. Scanlan doesn’t remember Mack having a ton of interest.

Then in April of this past year, Mack was selected by the Whitecaps in the fourth round of the NWHL draft, the first BSU player to be drafted in the league. Five months later she signed her professional contract with Minnesota.

“When I got drafted was when I really started thinking about it. It just made my decision easy. Then I just kind of took the opportunity and ran with it,” Mack said.

Now with her hockey career reaching new heights, both Mack and Scanlan can look back at the grind it took to get to this point and how special it is to be together for the majority of it.

“He’s seen me at every stage of my life. You don’t have too many people that are with you through everything and he’s been there through my entire hockey career, which has been something very special. I’m very thankful for that,” Mack said.

Their relationship has always been beyond the game, but it is appreciated even more now. Mack, who went into real estate after graduating from BSU, and is still working in the Twin Cities area when not on the ice, did not shy away from going to Scanlan for advice and help along the way.

“Our families have been close for a long time,” said Scanlan. “She was one who would never be afraid to express her opinions. She could always come and talk to me about anything.”

Mack, with two goals in three games, and the Whitecaps, undefeated in the bubble, are poised to make a run for the Isobel Cup and the Whitecaps’ second consecutive NWHL championship.