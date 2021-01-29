BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team stumbled in a 5-1 loss at Brainerd/Little Falls on Thursday night.

Nettie Kimble totaled 44 saves in net for the Lumberjacks, who fell to 0-5 on the season.

Elizabeth Oster buried the lone goal of the game for Bemidji on the power play in the third period to make it 3-1. Lexi Leitner was credited with the assist.

Macy Peterson and Peyton LeMieur scored two goals apiece to lead the Flying Warriors (2-2).

BLF outshot the Jacks 49-9 for the game.

Bemidji will hope to earn its first win when it returns to its home ice Tuesday, Feb. 2, against Sartell-St. Stephen at First National Rink. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Brainerd/Little Falls 5, Bemidji 1

BEM 0 0 1 -- 1

BLF 1 2 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, BLF, P. LeMieur (A. LeMieur), 9:29.

Second period -- 2, BLF, Booth (Larson), 0:48, PP; 3, BLF, M. Peterson (Booth, Folden), 14:38, PP.

Third period -- 4, BEM, Oster (Leitner), 2:26, PP; 5, BLF, P. LeMieur (Larson, A. LeMieur), 3:04; 6, BLF, M. Peterson (L. Peterson, Folden), 15:33.