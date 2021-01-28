While it’s been something Wild fans have been clamoring for over the past couple of weeks, coach Dean Evason has understandably been averse to breaking up the team’s most consistent line until now. He didn’t see the point is messing with a good thing with Eriksson Ek looking so good playing between Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno.

But the Wild have struggled to score over the past couple of games, prompting Evason to switch things up ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Kings. He elevated Eriksson Ek, a 23-year-old Swede, to play between Marcus Johansson and Kirill Kaprizov, which should give the Wild more firepower up front.

“It’s something that we’ve talked about,” Evason said. “He’s playing extremely well, and we just thought it was an opportunity to move him and see how he looks.”

Asked about breaking up his line, Foligno shifted the focus to Eriksson Ek and the impact he can have throughout the lineup.

“We are excited for him,” Foligno said. “We want to win games, and if we can get some balance up there with Ekker on the top line, then that’s the way we have to do it. It’s about finding a way to win and getting that balance and getting everyone going, and we are happy that Ekker is playing the way he is.”

Eriksson Ek’s move provides Nico Sturm, a second-year pro from Germany, with an opportunity to play between Greenway and Foligno. In theory, the Wild won’t lose much since Sturm plays a similar game to Eriksson Ek, and Greenway and Foligno play a game that complements whoever is between them.

“We don’t want our game to change at all,” Foligno said. “Whoever comes into the center position, we want them to be able to feel comfortable with us, and still have that same output every night. We are looking forward to tonight with Sturmy and getting him comfortable and situated with us.”

As for Sturm, 25, who spent the bulk of last season playing for the Iowa Wild, he seemed excited about moving back to his natural position. He has been penciled in as a winger so far this season, and while he performed well in that role, he clearly feels more comfortable in the middle of the ice.

“I just want to get better every day,” Sturm said. “I’m only just starting to scratch the surface and starting to really feel comfortable in practices and games. And I think there’s still so much to learn. Just pick up new things here and there and try to help this team win. That’s the biggest thing I want to do. I just don’t want to fill in a role; I want to help this team succeed and take the next step.”

Talbot update

After suffering a lower-body injury in last Friday’s win over the San Jose Sharks, goaltender Cam Talbot is on the verge of returning to the lineup. He was on the ice for part of Thursday’s morning skate, though Evason confirmed he won’t play in the actual game. “Just getting a light little workout,” Evason said. “We’re hoping that he’ll be available to us going forward here. We’ll assess how he is after today.”