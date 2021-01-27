ST. CLOUD -- A last-gasp overtime goal dealt the Bemidji High School boys hockey team a 3-2 loss Tuesday night at St. Cloud. Andrew Cumming netted the winning tally with three seconds remaining in the overtime frame as he finished the night with two goals and an assist.

Ethan Maish picked up helpers on both of the Lumberjacks’ goals, the first of which handed the visitors a 1-0 lead. Wyatt Mattfield scored at 7:34 of the first period with Tate Hammitt earning the primary assist.

Cumming buried his first goal of the night four minutes later, and he assisted on Greg Carlstedt’s go-ahead goal with seven ticks to go in the period.

Colten Pickett tied the game at 2-all less than four minutes into the second period. Maish and Connor Savard notched assists on the final goal of regulation.

BHS was seconds away from walking away with a tie when Cumming struck at 7:57 of overtime for the Tech/Apollo co-op.

Bemidji fell to 1-4 on the year, while St. Cloud improved to 3-1.

The Lumberjacks were originally scheduled to host Brainerd on Thursday, Jan. 28, but that game has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the Brainerd program. The next game currently on the schedule for the Jacks is Thursday, Feb. 4, at Alexandria.





St. Cloud 3, Bemidji 2

BHS 1 1 0 0 -- 2

STC 2 0 0 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, BHS, Mattfield (Hammitt, Maish), 7:34, PP; 2, STC, Cumming (Bertram), 11:37, PP; 3, STC, Carlstedt (Cumming, Rud), 16:53.

Second period -- 4, BHS, Pickett (Maish, Savard), 3:41.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- 5, STC, Cumming (Rud, Carlstedt), 7:57.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Rebischke (33-36); STC, Streitz (24-26).