BEMIDJI -- In a third period for the ages, the lamps behind the nets may as well have just stayed on.

The Bemidji High School girls hockey team and St. Cloud combined for eight goals in the final frame on Tuesday, turning a slow-moving start into a wild sprint to the finish. Ultimately, the Icebreakers had the final say with a 6-3 win over BHS at First National Rink that dropped the Lumberjacks to 0-4 on the season.

“It happened so fast,” Bemidji head coach Mike Johnson said of the third-period fireworks. “It’s just that wave of emotions. I really felt on the bench that the kids believed that they could come back and actually win this game. That was just good to see. Early in the year, young team, we’ll definitely grow from here.”

A sluggish opening period ended scoreless, and the second period ended at just 1-0 St. Cloud despite the Icebreakers (1-3) outshooting the Jacks 23-1 in the frame.

With one second left on a power play, Ally Breidenbach buried a rebound that trickled through BHS goaltender Nettie Kimble’s legs. Cailey Davidson earned the assist on the play to make it a 1-0 game at the 11:09 mark.

The third-period fury came in a flash, though, as goals piled up left and right -- and left and right again.

“It just doesn’t happen with us very often,” Johnson said. “We don’t score a lot of goals, and we really don’t give up too many goals, either.”

That wasn’t the case in the third. The two teams combined for four goals within a 1 minute, 32 second span early on, which turned things into a 4-1 deficit for Bemidji. St. Cloud’s Katherine Bell netted two goals within 20 seconds for a 3-0 lead, and then the Lumberjacks got on the scoreboard 1:01 later through Kristen McClellan’s goal. Tori Anderson needed just 11 seconds to answer for the Icebreakers to restore the three-goal difference.

Defenseman Lexi Leitner made things interesting, though, scoring for Bemidji on power plays at the 5:15 mark and the 10:32 mark to bring on a 4-3 game.

“We moved Lexi up front and put Madyson Nistler back on D, which is her normal position from last year,” Johnson said. “We thought, ‘Hey, let’s mix it up, see if we can’t get some goals.’ It really mixed things up because we had some kids out of position maybe. But I’ll tell you what: I really loved how the kids just dug down deep. We got back in this thing.

“… Lexi kind of took charge. She had a little extra jump in her step and threw the team on her back. It was neat to see.”

The comeback wasn’t meant to be, however. Just 19 seconds after Leitner’s second goal, Bell completed her hat trick with the decisive blow. St. Cloud added an empty netter in the closing moments for the 6-3 final.

“It was frustrating, that fifth goal was a real tough one,” Johnson said. “It was a really nice goal on their part, but it was tough to swallow after we had that momentum.”

Kimble finished with 40 saves on 45 shots for the Lumberjacks, while Abby Stevens made 14 saves for the Icebreakers in the opposite crease.

Both teams went 50% on the power play, as Bemidji finished 2-for-4 and St. Cloud 1-for-2.

“We’re really trying to take the little victories this year,” Johnson said. “We’ve done some pretty special things in each of these games in terms of competitiveness. … It’s still early in the year, and we’re a really young team. Not a lot of varsity experience combined, but it’s starting to come together.”

Bemidji will return to the ice at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, in Brainerd.





St. Cloud 6, Bemidji 3

SC 0 1 5 -- 6

BHS 0 0 3 -- 3

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, SC, Breidenbach (Davidson), 11:09, PP.

Third period -- 2, SC, Bell (unassisted), 2:01; 3, SC, Bell (Ritter), 2:21; 4, BHS, McClellan (Oster, Nelson), 3:22; 5, SC, Anderson (Bell, Schmidt), 3:33; 6, BHS, Leitner (unassisted), 5:15, PP; 7, Leitner (Webb, Hasbargen), 10:32, PP; 8, SC, Bell (Anderson, Schmidt), 10:51; 9, SC, Burkstrand (unassisted), 15:42, EN.

Goalies (saves-shots) -- BHS, Kimble (40-45); SC, Stevens (14-17).



