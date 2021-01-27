BLOOMINGTON -- Senior Zach Driscoll and sophomore Kyle Looft of the Bemidji State men’s hockey team each garnered Western Collegiate Hockey Association weekly awards Tuesday. Driscoll earned Goaltender of the Week honors, while Looft was tabbed Defenseman of the Week.

A native of Apple Valley, Driscoll saved 57 of 59 shots in a series sweep of Bowling Green last week. He made 25 saves Thursday in a 2-1 win and 32 stops Friday in a 3-1 triumph.

The weekly award is Driscoll’s first of the season and the seventh of his career.

Looft picked up two points (2a) last week, helped BSU hold the Falcons to only two goals in two games and was part of a perfect 4-for-4 penalty kill unit. The Mankato native also made a potential game-saving block late in the third period Friday to finish with three blocked shots for the weekend.

The accolade is the first for Looft this season and the second in his career.

The Beavers will host Minnesota State in a single nonconference game Friday, Jan. 29.